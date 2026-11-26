India, 26 November 2026: Feel Foundation successfully organised a nationwide Free Food Distribution Drive, providing meals to 21,000 needy and underprivileged people in just three hours across 25 cities in 20 states.

The initiative aimed to address hunger and support underserved communities through collective participation and humanitarian service. The drive reflects the Foundation’s belief that acts of kindness can create meaningful change and contribute to a compassionate and inclusive society.

An official of Feel Foundation said, “At Feel Foundation, we believe empathy is the beginning of change. Food is a basic human necessity, and no one should go hungry. Feeding 21,000 people in three hours across 25 cities reflects our collective commitment to humanity. Social responsibility must translate into meaningful action, and we aim to inspire more people to come together and make a positive difference.”

Beyond Food Distribution: A Broader Social Mission

Feel Foundation works across several areas of community welfare, including:

* Food Support: Providing meals and assistance to families facing hardship.

* Health & Blood Donation: Promoting healthcare awareness and voluntary blood donation.

* Child Welfare & Education: Supporting vulnerable children and equal educational opportunities.

* Environmental Protection: Encouraging tree plantation and environmental responsibility.

* Elder Care: Supporting vulnerable individuals through care and community engagement.

* Animal Welfare: Promoting animal care, shelter and healthcare.

Commitment to Social Change

The nationwide drive reinforces Feel Foundation’s commitment to addressing social challenges through empathy and collective action. By reaching 21,000 people, the Foundation continues its efforts to build a society where dignity, compassion and community support translate into meaningful change.

Feel Foundation – When We Feel for Others, We Can Make a Difference.

About Feel Foundation

Feel Foundation is a social welfare initiative focused on improving the lives of vulnerable children and underserved communities through food assistance, healthcare, education, environmental protection, elder care and animal welfare.

Guided by the philosophy “Together, We Can Make a Difference,” the Foundation strives to inspire individuals and communities to create lasting positive change.