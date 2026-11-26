A Manufacturer of Water Level Controllers, Digital Starters, Timers, and Power Converters

INDIA — November 2026 — Asian Systems And Controls, founded by Kavin S. (Kavin Sengodan) and operating under the brand name MAXRON, continues to strengthen its presence in the electrical and power electronics manufacturing sector. Specialising in the manufacture of water level controllers, three-phase and single-phase digital starters, timers, DC-to-DC converters (such as 12V to 230V converters), and DC-to-AC converters, the company focuses on delivering dependable automation and power conversion products for residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial applications.

As reliable motor control, water management, and backup power conversion become essential across everyday operations, users require durable, accurate, and easy-to-operate electronic control solutions. Through MAXRON, Asian Systems And Controls addresses these practical demands with purpose-built products engineered for consistent performance and operational safety.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio Under MAXRON

Asian Systems And Controls manufactures a focused range of electronic control and power conversion equipment under the MAXRON brand:

Water Level Controllers: Automated solutions designed to monitor water levels accurately, prevent overflow and dry-run conditions, and optimise pump usage across domestic, commercial, and agricultural setups.

Three-Phase and Single-Phase Digital Starters: Precision-built digital motor starters engineered to protect pumps and motors against voltage fluctuations, overload, and phase faults while ensuring smooth operation.

Timers: Reliable electronic timing devices built to automate switching schedules and improve operational efficiency across electrical installations.

DC-to-DC and DC-to-AC Converters: Efficient power conversion units—including 12V to 230V converters—designed to deliver stable output for off-grid, backup, and specialised power requirements.

Engineered for Practical Reliability and Everyday Performance

Under the leadership of founder Kavin S. (Kavin Sengodan), Asian Systems And Controls places strong emphasis on functional reliability, circuit protection, and user-friendly design. Every MAXRON product is developed to withstand real-world operating conditions, helping end-users reduce equipment downtime, conserve energy and water, and extend the working life of connected motors and appliances.

Future Vision

Looking ahead, Asian Systems And Controls aims to expand the reach of MAXRON across broader regional and national markets. By focusing on continuous product refinement, responsive customer support, and dependable manufacturing quality, the company aspires to make MAXRON a trusted name in motor control automation and power conversion solutions.

Business Contact Information

Company Name: Asian Systems And Controls

Brand Name: MAXRON

Founder: Kavin S. (Kavin Sengodan)

Business Activity: Manufacturer of Water Level Controllers, Three-Phase Digital Starters, Single-Phase Digital Starters, Timers, DC-to-DC Converters (e.g., 12V to 230V Converters), and DC-to-AC Converters

Email: asiansystems15@gmail.com

Contact: +91 7708032303

MAXRON – Smart Control and Reliable Power for Everyday Applications.