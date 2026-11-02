Reliance Digital’s ‘Apno Se Roshni’ Celebrates the Love that Keeps Memories Alive

An emotional Diwali film about family, friendship and the moments that bring us together.

New Delhi, 2 November 2026: What do you gift someone who has given you a lifetime of memories, but is slowly losing his own?

Meet Mr. Deshpande. The life of every party. The friend everyone counts on. The grandfather everyone adores. The man who has always brought everyone together.

But as his memories begin to fade, his family faces a reality they never imagined.

This Diwali, his grandchildren decide to do something special. Using technology, they bring old photographs and cherished moments to life, creating a film that helps him relive moments from his past, surrounded by family and friends.

Reliance Digital’s ‘Apno Se Roshni’ is a touching reminder that you may not always be able to bring back someone’s memories, but you can make them feel loved, again and again.

Created by 21N78E Creative Labs, the film shows how technology of today can bring yesterday’s memories to life, making tomorrow a little more beautiful.

Because this Diwali, the brightest light isn’t necessarily the one we light. Sometimes, it’s the one we keep alive for someone else.

Ek-doosre ke liye yeh roshni jalaaye rakhna hi toh Diwali hai.