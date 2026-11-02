Raipur United Round Table 344 Organises Cleanliness Drive, Promotes the Vision of a Cleaner and Greener Raipur

Raipur: Continuing its commitment towards community service and social welfare, Raipur United Round Table 344 (RURT 344), under the banner of Round Table India, organised a cleanliness drive in the city to promote environmental awareness and encourage citizens to contribute towards a cleaner, greener and healthier society.

The initiative aimed to highlight the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces and inspire individuals to take responsibility for protecting their surroundings.

Members of Raipur United Round Table 344 enthusiastically participated in the drive, cleaning public areas, collecting waste and spreading awareness about proper waste disposal and environmental conservation.

The members emphasised that cleanliness is not merely the responsibility of government authorities but a collective duty of every citizen. Small individual efforts, when combined, can bring significant positive changes to society and contribute towards building a cleaner and healthier Raipur.

The initiative reflected the organisation’s strong belief in community participation, teamwork and social responsibility.

Round Table India is a prominent social organisation actively involved in community development, education, healthcare, environmental protection and various welfare initiatives across the country. Through its flagship programme, Freedom Through Education (FTE), the organisation continues to work towards providing better educational infrastructure and opportunities for underprivileged children.

Following the same vision, Raipur United Round Table 344 regularly undertakes various community service activities, including plantation drives, blood donation camps, educational initiatives, healthcare awareness programmes and environmental conservation efforts.

The members expressed their commitment to continuing such meaningful initiatives and encouraging greater public participation in building a better society.

The cleanliness drive concluded with a strong message that a clean city reflects a responsible society, and every positive change begins with individual action.

Through such initiatives, Raipur United Round Table 344 continues to demonstrate the true spirit of fellowship, service and collective responsibility.

“Clean Raipur, Green Raipur – Together for a Better Tomorrow!”

Media contact – LMF TR. Utkarsh Gupta (SSR & Publicity convener RURT344)