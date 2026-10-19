Bloom Energy Supports Central Texas First Responders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct 19 — Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) continued its season-long partnership with ESPN Radio’s College Football Campus Tour this week in Austin, Texas.

Ahead of the Florida-Texas matchup, Bloom visited Austin Fire Department Station #3 and presented a $10,000 donation to the Central Texas Public Safety Commission, a nonprofit organization that supports police, fire and EMS departments across Central Texas.

For more than 25 years, the Central Texas Public Safety Commission has worked with first responders and community partners to identify and fund critical needs, including equipment, training, wellness programs and community initiatives that strengthen public safety.

“Every community’s resilience ultimately depends on people,” said Natalie Sunderland, Chief Marketing Officer at Bloom Energy. “The firefighters, EMS personnel and first responders supported by the Central Texas Public Safety Commission are the people communities turn to on their hardest days. We are proud to support an organization that helps ensure they have the resources they need to serve Central Texas.”

“The Central Texas Public Safety Commission provides critical support for equipment, training and other needs that fall outside our normal operating budget,” said Austin Interim Fire Chief Tom Vocke. “Support from organizations like Bloom Energy helps supplement city resources and ensures our firefighters have what they need to stay safe and ready to respond.”

Austin Fire Department Station #3 opened in 1957 and serves the University of Texas and surrounding Central Austin neighborhoods. The station reopened in October 2023 following a renovation that rebuilt its apparatus bays and added dedicated spaces designed to improve firefighter health and safety while preserving the station’s original design.

Bloom will also be on the University of Texas campus Saturday during pregame festivities, where fans can take part in an interactive experience and learn more about Bloom’s work, providing clean, reliable power for essential services and critical infrastructure across the country.

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