New Delhi, Nov 25: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved an ₹11,000 crore scheme to strengthen India’s Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) manufacturing sector.

The scheme will be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and aims to encourage domestic manufacturing of construction equipment and components. It will also support the establishment of a dedicated testing facility for such equipment in India.

India’s construction equipment industry is currently the world’s third largest, with a market size of around ₹97,500 crore in FY 2024-25. According to the government, the market is expected to grow to approximately ₹2,28,100 crore by FY 2029-30, driven by increasing infrastructure development and housing demand.

The scheme will support the manufacturing of advanced equipment such as ship-to-shore cranes, tunnel boring machines, hydraulic excavators and off-highway trucks.

Key features of the scheme include:

Sales-linked incentives: Eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers will receive incentives based on incremental sales. Incentive rates will range from 8% to 13% over five years.

Testing facility: A grant of up to ₹375 crore will be provided to establish a dedicated, advanced testing facility for construction and infrastructure equipment.

The scheme will run for eight years, beginning in FY 2026-27. The first two years will be used to establish manufacturing facilities, followed by five years of incentive payments. The final year will be dedicated to settling incentives linked to incremental sales in FY 2032-33.

The initiative is expected to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, improve supply chain security, create employment opportunities and enhance India’s competitiveness in the global construction equipment market. It also supports the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.