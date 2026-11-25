MONTREAL Nov 25 –Medisca today announced the launch of its Medisca Peptides online platform, backed by a major investment in global manufacturing partnerships, peptide development and manufacturing intellectual property for selected APIs. Customers can now submit order requests and engage directly with Medisca on pricing, purchasing volumes and multi-year supply opportunities.

Through its Peptides Division, Medisca is funding development with multiple specialized manufacturers, bringing 37 years of pharmaceutical sourcing experience to partner selection, qualification and quality oversight. These peptides are being produced to meet the sourcing and quality conditions of HHS’s interim enforcement discretion policy for 503A compounding.

“Every pharmacy should have the reach of a global company behind it,” said Antonio Dos Santos, Founder and CEO of Medisca. “We are putting the weight of Medisca behind quality API-grade peptides, investing in the relationships, expertise and resources our customers need to serve their communities. We are building for the long term.”

Ownership of manufacturing intellectual property for selected APIs gives Medisca greater flexibility to diversify production. Combined with its global partnerships, this approach supports supply continuity as customer needs and regulatory requirements evolve.

“We are building long-term alliances with manufacturers who share our commitment to quality and consistent supply,” said Peng Li, Chief Business Officer of Medisca. “Understanding our customers’ needs helps us align the right manufacturing capabilities and partnerships to meet them, strengthening long-term access to API-grade peptides. Together, we can bring more of these ingredients within reach of healthcare practitioners, with patient safety guiding our work.”

What it takes to carry MQ

MQ Medisca Quality™ is the designation granted by the Medisca Quality team to cGMP developed, API-grade peptides that meet additional qualification requirements.

Medisca conducts its own audits and commissions independent third-party site audits to assess manufacturing capabilities and quality systems. The program incorporates a risk-based approach, supporting documentation, and evidence that analytical methods are suitable for their intended purpose. Manufacturers must continue to meet these requirements to remain qualified Medisca partners.

Explore the portfolio. Plan your supply.

The new Medisca Peptides platform brings product information, quality resources and order requests together in one destination. Customers can now submit requests for BPC-157, TB-500, MOTS-c, KPV, Epitalon and Semax.

Visit medisca.com/peptides to get started.

Availability is subject to applicable regulatory requirements, customer eligibility and Medisca qualification and release. Medisca may modify or discontinue the availability and pricing of any peptide accordingly. Customers are solely responsible for ensuring that any purchase and use complies with applicable federal and state law. Order requests are nonbinding, do not reserve stock and do not create any obligation to sell or purchase.