Providing one-stop support from visualizing AI search volume and crawler logs to content optimization and website renewal

[Tokyo, Japan, Nov 25: transcosmos today announced that it has become one of the first companies in Japan to adopt Profound, a leading AI marketing platform used by major global enterprises to understand and improve their visibility in AI search. transcosmos will use Profound as the analytics and measurement foundation for its proprietary AI search optimization solution, trans-GEO (*1).

By integrating Profound’s ability to track how brands appear, rank and get recommended across AI search platforms into trans-GEO, transcosmos can deliver more accurate analyses grounded in real-world data, such as AI search volumes and crawler logs, rather than estimated values. These insights power trans-GEO’s end-to-end services, from information architecture design to website redesign, helping clients increase their visibility in AI-generated answers, reach new customers and strengthen their brand value.

* 1 GEO (Generative Engine Optimization): The practice of optimizing content and website structures so that a company’s information and services are more likely to be cited and recommended in AI-generated search results. Also referred to as LLMO (Large Language Model Optimization).

■Background and challenges: The risk of missed opportunities in the age of AI search

With the widespread adoption of generative AI, consumers are increasingly relying on AI-generated answers directly when comparing and evaluating products and services, rather than simply following links in search results. As a result, companies that have traditionally focused on SEO (Search Engine Optimization) now face the risk of missed opportunities if their information is not accurately cited or recommended by AI, preventing them from even being included among the options users consider. Moreover, because AI-generated responses change dynamically, conventional tools that rely on estimated data make it difficult to accurately understand how a company is being evaluated by AI.

■Profound, the global standard for AI marketing

Profound is the fastest-growing AI marketing platform used by 16% of the Fortune 500 like The Estée Lauder Companies, Comcast, Walmart and U.S. Bank, and innovators like Zoom, Ramp, and MongoDB. It’s the workbench where marketers research, write, report, and collaborate with Profound’s AI Marketer to get their brand chosen by the Answer Engines consumers increasingly rely on. Built on 2B+ real user prompts and growing, Profound shows what people ask AI and what the models say back. Profound’s AI Marketer proactively pairs that data with your business context to surface opportunities, deploy Agents, and measure the impact to improve with every use.

URL:https://www.tryprofound.com/

■AI search optimization solution “trans-GEO” features

trans-GEO, offered by transcosmos, uses its proprietary method to provide detailed diagnostics, including assessments of how a company is evaluated by AI and analysis of the factors behind identified challenges, helping visualize the causes of missed opportunities facing the company. Based on these diagnostic findings, trans-GEO provides one-stop support from strategy development and content creation to website optimization and ongoing operations tailored for AI, helping promote appropriate citation and recommendation by AI and creating an environment that ensures companies are included among the options users consider when making comparisons. In addition, leveraging its global network, trans-GEO can also support AI search optimization across multiple languages. Customer interest in this area has been strong. Prior to its official launch, trans-GEO had already been adopted by more than 50 companies across a wide range of industries for services ranging from initial diagnostics to website renewal.

■Key enhancements to trans-GEO with Profound

By combining Profound’s ability to track brand visibility, citations and recommendations across AI search platforms with transcosmos’s expertise in diagnostics, website optimization and multilingual support, trans-GEO helps clients measure how their brands perform in AI-generated answers, assess the impact of optimization efforts and continuously refine their strategies based on real-world data.

As a result, trans-GEO helps improve the visibility of company information in AI search and maximize opportunities for preferential citation across global markets, languages, and regions, not only in Japan but around the world.

Furthermore, transcosmos has assigned dedicated specialists who have earned Profound certification, ensuring a reliable support framework grounded in advanced platform expertise.

■Next steps

transcosmos will continue to support companies in enabling effective information dissemination through trans-GEO and contribute to their business growth by further strengthening its partnership with Profound and expanding service features and support systems in line with evolving AI search market trends.

■transcosmos’s proprietary method

For more information about transcosmos’s proprietary method, please visit the page below.

https://www.trans-plus.jp/geo/diagnostic-service

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.