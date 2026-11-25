New Delhi, Nov 25: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the development of a new Greenfield Airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, at an estimated cost of ₹2,014 crore.

The project will be developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It aims to address the space and operational limitations of the existing Silchar Airport and meet the growing demand for air travel in South Assam and neighbouring areas.

The proposed airport will have a terminal building covering 12,351 square metres, with the capacity to handle 800 passengers during peak hours. It will feature modern passenger facilities, sustainable building features and scope for future expansion.

The project will also include a 2,705-metre-long runway suitable for A-320 aircraft, an apron with parking facilities for six A-320 aircraft and a dedicated isolation bay.

Located in Cachar district, Doloo is an important part of the Barak Valley, known for its tea gardens, agriculture-based industries and tourism potential.

The new airport is expected to improve regional air connectivity, support trade and tourism, and create fresh opportunities for economic development. It will also provide better access to South Assam and strengthen the region’s connection with other parts of the country and beyond.