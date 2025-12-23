Cessna SkyCourier Makes Mexican Debut with FlexCoah Delivery

Wichita, Kan., Dec 23 — The first Cessna SkyCourier in Mexico was recently delivered to cargo transportation provider FlexCoah for use by the company’s aviation subsidiary, Altair. The aircraft — a freighter variant — will expand the company’s air freight capabilities throughout the country.

The Cessna SkyCourier is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

“The Cessna SkyCourier’s combination of reliability, payload capacity and mission flexibility makes it a powerful asset for operators looking to scale their operations while maintaining cost-efficiency,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. “The delivery of the Cessna SkyCourier to FlexCoah reflects the aircraft’s growing role in transforming regional logistics.”

Founded in 2009 in Saltillo, Mexico, FlexCoah is a nationally recognized freight transportation company specializing in long-haul and local cargo services. The new Cessna SkyCourier will join the company’s Cessna Caravan aircraft to support large-scale freight hauls, offering customers a reliable and flexible logistics solution that meets their evolving needs.

“For years, our company has been dedicated to moving goods safely and reliably on the road. By adding aircraft to our fleet, we’re opening the skies for our customers as well,” said Chava de las Fuentes, general manager, FlexCoah. “This investment allows us to offer faster delivery times, connect with new markets and give our clients the flexibility to choose between ground and air transportation depending on their needs. It’s about evolving with our customers and making sure we continue to be their trusted logistics partner — whether by highway or by air.”

The Cessna SkyCourier’s presence has steadily expanded across the world, with announcements this year including the first delivery to Canada and first order from Mongolia, among others. These demonstrate the aircraft’s adaptability and increasing demand across various global regions and mission profiles.