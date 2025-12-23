Saatvik Green Energy Secures 13.50 Crore Order for 815 Solar Water Pumps from MSEDCL under PM-KUSUM Scheme

Mumbai, Dec 23: Saatvik Green Energy Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies, has received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) for the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) across identified farmer sites in Maharashtra.

The order, awarded under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM-KUSUM-B scheme, involves the supply of 815 solar water pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP capacity, with a total order value of approximately ?13.50 crore (exclusive of GST).

Under the scope of the contract, Saatvik Green Energy Limited will also provide complete system warranty, repair and maintenance services, and a remote monitoring system for a period of five years, ensuring long-term performance reliability for farmers. Installation and commissioning of the systems will be completed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the Notice to Proceed (NTP) / work order by the respective circle office.

Commenting on the development, Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said: “Solar irrigation is one of the most direct ways clean energy can positively impact farmers’ livelihoods. This order from MSEDCL reflects growing confidence in Saatvik’s ability to deliver reliable, domestically manufactured solar solutions at scale, while supporting national programs such as PM-KUSUM. India’s clean-energy journey must be inclusive, reaching beyond cities and utility-scale projects into rural and agricultural ecosystems. Through our solar pump solutions, we are contributing to nation-building by enabling sustainable farming practices and long-term energy independence for farmers.”

This development reinforces Saatvik’s growing presence in India’s solar pump and decentralized energy segment, a critical pillar in enabling energy-secure, cost-efficient, and sustainable irrigation solutions for the agricultural sector.

Solar water pumps reduce farmers’ dependence on diesel and grid electricity, lower operating costs, and contribute to water-use efficiency, that are key priorities for India’s rural economy.

With a rapidly expanding portfolio spanning solar modules, solar inverters, EPE film manufacturing, EPC solutions, and decentralized applications such as solar pumps, Saatvik Green Energy Limited continues to strengthen its position as a trusted, integrated clean-energy partner, aligned with India’s push for self-reliant, reliable, and domestically manufactured renewable energy solutions.