Chandak Group’s ‘RakhiInJust30Secs’ Campaign Returns with a Voice Over 20,000 Digital Rakhis Delivered Worldwide

Mumbai, August 18, 2025: Chandak Group’s unique campaign “#RakhiIn30Seconds” hits another high this year with a heartfelt new feature that deepens the emotional connect between siblings. Building on the overwhelming love and response it received last year, the campaign returns with an even more meaningful way to celebrate the unbreakable bond of Raksha Bandhan, no matter the distance.

This year, the campaign saw over 20,000+ Digital Rakhis sent across the world between August 4th to 9th, allowing siblings separated by distance to celebrate their bond with love, technology, and a personal touch.

The 2025 edition introduced a personalized voice note feature, allowing siblings to record a heartfelt message that accompanied the Rakhi. When the brother clicked the unique link, he was greeted by his sibling’s voice, making the experience personal, emotional, and memorable. Upon listening, he could then click ‘Tap to Experience’ button, which launched the Augmented Reality (AR) Rakhi Filter, bringing the festive spirit to life right on his wrist.

What started as a creative solution to long-distance celebrations has now evolved into a cherished tradition. Chandak Group’s campaign once again bridged physical distances with digital closeness, allowing siblings to connect with warmth and nostalgia, no matter where they were in the world.

At its core, this initiative reflects Chandak Group’s deeper purpose of creating more than just homes. As a brand rooted in community living, trust, and meaningful relationships, Chandak Group believes that homes aren’t just made of walls, but of the bonds shared within them. Whether it’s between siblings or neighbours, fostering human connection has always been central to Chandak Group’s promise, and this campaign is a reflection of that very belief.

The campaign was promoted extensively on Social Media, with users praising the ease, emotional appeal, and creativity of the gesture. The core idea was developed by the in-house marketing team and tech was developed by a Gurgaon based agency.

With a legacy of over 38 years, 12+ Million sq. ft. delivered, 40+ projects completed, and 9 ongoing projects across Borivali, Malad, Goregaon, Andheri, Vile Parle, Chembur, and Mulund — Chandak Group continues to remain at the forefront of not just building homes, but building connections that last a lifetime. This campaign echoes their promise: Promises Made. Promises Kept.