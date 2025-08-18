Mekhla Dasgupta Releases ‘Bharatbarsho’, Bengal’s First AI-Powered Musical Tribute To Kazi Nazrul Islam

Kolkata, 18th August, 2025: Renowned Singer, Ms. Mekhla Dasgupta has launched Bengal’s first Artificial intelligence (AI) powered song, ‘Bharatbarsho’ dedicated to the Bidrohi Kobi, Kazi Nazrul Islam. AI has been used to revive the spirit of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s creations, blending technology with heritage to bring history alive for today’s generation.

Mekhla’s soulful rendition paid homage to the revolutionary poet while seamlessly blending tradition with technology. AI-powered visuals breathed life into black-and-white photographs of beloved artists and historical figures, enabling audiences to experience them as though they were truly alive and reconnect with India’s rich past in a fresh, immersive way.

“Kazi Nazrul Islam’s creations were not just songs; they were a call to awaken the nation’s spirit. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, I re-imagined that same call for today’s generation. My aim was to make people feel proud of our heritage, to reconnect with our magnificent history, and to experience it in a way that resonates with the present. This project was both a tribute to the past and a bridge to the future,” said Mekhla Dasgupta, Singer.

Kazi Nazrul Islam was an ardent patriot whose works were infused with a deep love for his country. Born in an era of despair under British colonial rule, he used his music and poetry to uplift the nation’s morale and remind Indians of their glorious heritage in Mathematics, Ayurveda, Astronomy, Philosophy, and Music. His words have remained timeless, continuing to inspire even more than 75 years after independence.

The song can be viewed on the official YouTube channel of Mekhla Dasgupta.