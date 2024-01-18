Cisdem PDFMaster for Windows 2.6.0 Adds New Features and Fixes Bugs

Huntsville, AL, January 18, 2024 – Cisdem released PDFMaster for Windows 2.6.0. It is a major version of its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Windows. Version 2.6.0 optimized PDF editing experience by adding more useful features and fixing some known bugs.

Cisdem PDFMaster provides a suite of comprehensive PDF editing and managing tools. It enables users to edit, convert, create, merge, split, compress, encrypt and decrypt PDF files.

“We care deeply about the customer experience and we are delighted to deliver a more smooth PDF editing functionality,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s PDF project manager. “Version 2.6.0 made the PDF editing process as simple and intuitive as possible. We hope our users will enjoy this updated experience.”

What’s New in Version 2.6.0?

Cisdem PDFMaster for Windows 2.6.0 offers many upgrades and user experience improvements. Highlights include:

– Added support for adding header and footer in Tool mode.

– Supported retaining the added custom stamps and handwritten signatures.

– Increased OCR language options from 19 to 25.

– Added quick access to log records from More Information menu.

– Supported removing unwanted bookmarks.

– Optimized the Print function, one can jump to the Print Settings page directly when clicking Print icon.

– Optimized the interface of About, Conversion Setting and so on.

– Fixed the issue of lost registration status due to repeated application restarts.

– Fixed the issue of count panel not displayed when using Count Measurement.

– Optimized features and fixed other bugs.

Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster for Windows 2.6.0

1. Edit text and images

Simply select the paragraph text in PDF and edit/modify/delete the existing text like editing a Word document, you can easily change the font style, size and color too. Plus, it allows users to insert images into anywhere, rotate, move, or adjust them to proper size.

2. Easily add annotations and make comments

With PDFMaster you can add annotations to any PDF document – highlight/underline/strikeout text, add shapes, comments, callout, links, drawings, stamps, measurement, even signatures.

3. Manipulate PDF files and pages

No matter if users want to rotate, extract, insert, split or replace pages in PDF, this PDF organizer can easily and quickly manipulate PDF files and pages with a few clicks.

4. Fill out and create PDF forms

With the powerful PDF form filler and creator, users can make a PDF form fillable by adding digital signature fields, checkbox fields, radio fields, list box fields and combo box fields in less than a minute.

5. Convert PDF files with OCR feature

It enables users to export PDF into 15+ popular file formats and create PDF from 40+ formats with batch mode. In addition, it comes with a powerful OCR function that allows users to turn scans to searchable or editable files.

6. Protect sensitive information

This PDF protector provides multiple security options for users: set open password or permissions password, mark for redaction (permanently remove sensitive information), add watermark and add digital signature with a certificate-based digital ID.

7. Reduce PDF File size without losing quality

Depending on the robust size-reducing techniques, PDFMaster can reduce the file size up to 90% while retaining high quality.

8. Compare two similar documents

Quickly identify the text differences between two similar PDF documents and highlight changes in different colors.

Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem PDFMaster for Windows 2.6.0 can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.exe. And people can purchase the full version from https://www.cisdem.com/pdfmaster-windows/buy.html, which allows people to buy a one-year license for 1 PC at $59.99 and one-time license at $89.99 with free upgrades.