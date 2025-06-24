Conner Logistics Expands Into Kentucky with Launch of New Fulfillment Services

Somerset, KY, June 24, 2025 — Conner Logistics, a national third-party logistics provider, today announced the official launch of its warehousing and fulfillment operations in Somerset, Kentucky. This expansion marks the company’s first location in the eastern U.S. and reflects growing demand from manufacturers, wholesalers, and e-commerce firms in the region.

The newly launched facility delivers a full suite of logistics services, including inbound receiving, cycle counts, inventory reporting, and 24/7 outbound fulfillment. These capabilities are structured to adapt to seasonal volume shifts and high-demand distribution needs.

“This move allows us to provide faster, more responsive support for customers in Kentucky and surrounding states,” said a company spokesperson. “With 24/7 outbound capacity and scalable storage, our Somerset facility is designed to serve businesses that can’t afford fulfillment delays.”

In addition to speed and flexibility, Conner Logistics offers a pricing structure that’s approximately 20% lower than regional warehousing averages—making the Somerset hub a cost-effective option for both short-term and long-term storage contracts.

With over 25 years in the logistics industry, Conner Logistics operates six facilities in California, along with additional locations in Arizona and Nevada. The Somerset launch represents a strategic step toward building a nationwide fulfillment network capable of supporting customers coast to coast.

The new Kentucky operations are live and accepting clients in need of warehousing, storage, and transport services.