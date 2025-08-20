CSI to Acquire Apiture, Integrating Premier Business and Consumer Digital Banking Capabilities into Unified Platform

PADUCAH, Ky., August 20, 2025 — CSI, a leading provider of end-to-end financial software and technology, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to ac quire Apiture, an award-winning provider of digital banking solutions to U.S. financial institutions.

With solutions across lending, deposits and digital engagement, CSI and Apiture will deliver an integrated ecosystem of scalable technologies for financial institutions, regardless of their core provider. Through enhanced data and analytics capabilities, financial institutions can better personalize their customers’ digital experiences and empower them with proactive financial guidance, thereby deepening relationships and engagement.

“Apiture and CSI share a customer-first approach to financial innovation,” said Nancy Langer, president and CEO of CSI. “By integrating Apiture’s industry-leading capabilities, especially in business banking, we are creating an even more robust platform that empowers community financial institutions to compete and grow. This combination allows us to deliver the scale, speed and innovation our customers need while staying true to the relationship-driven service that has always defined community and regional banking.”

The integration of Apiture’s premier digital business and consumer banking platform—which includes account onboarding, open banking and data and analytics capabilities—will cement community and regional financial institutions’ positions as the primary financial relationship for customers.

“We are excited to join CSI and create something truly special for community banks and credit unions,” said Chris Babcock, Apiture CEO. “This acquisition allows us to bring our digital banking solutions to a broader audience, backed by CSI’s powerful financial technology ecosystem. Together, we are building solutions that not only meet today’s digital banking needs, but also anticipate tomorrow’s opportunities for community and regional financial institutions to strengthen their market positions.”

The acquisition marks the latest milestone in CSI’s journey to create a comprehensive financial technology offering that powers every stage of the account holder lifecycle. The move builds on the momentum of CSI’s 2023 acquisition of Hawthorn River, a modern, all-in-one loan origination platform designed for community banks, and the 2024 acquisition of Velocity Solutions, a provider of innovative tools for deposit growth, customer engagement and liquidity management. Together, CSI will seamlessly integrate core banking, digital banking, customer engagement and lending into a single, unified platform.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Apiture, and Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP is serving as its legal counsel. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP is serving as legal counsel to CSI.