SHA Partners with WHOOP to Enhance Its “Leader’s Performance” Program

COSTA MUJERES, Mexico, August 20, 2025 — SHA, the world’s leading science-backed longevity resort & clinic, announces an exclusive collaboration with WHOOP, the cutting-edge wearable transforming how motivated individuals track recovery, strain, sleep, and performance. This partnership introduces a data-driven layer to SHA’s acclaimed “Leader’s Performance” Health Program—enhancing the path to sustainable peak performance.

As part of this new offering, WHOOP becomes a core player of SHA’s “Leader´s Performance” for high-achieving guests who demand full potential from their minds and bodies. Paired with SHA’s advanced diagnostics, precision nutrition, cellular therapies, and biohacking protocols, WHOOP enables real-time clinically-backed insights that sharpens decision-making, fortifies physical resilience, and enhances mental clarity.

WHOOP is the perfect health companion for anyone looking to optimize their health and performance. It provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health to help members unlock the full picture of their health so they can make daily steps towards their goals.

SHA guests enrolled in the “Leader’s Performance” Program for 7 nights or more will receive a personalized medical consultation, personal WHOOP 5.0 device and a 12-month membership to the WHOOP platform, as part of a customized medical consultation. SHA’s expert team will guide them in interpreting the data and integrating it into a personalized longevity strategy.

“In a continuous pursuit of innovation in longevity and high-performance living, SHA integrates WHOOP into its evidence-based method,” says Alejandro Bataller, Co-Founder and Vice President of SHA. “By combining the most advanced health wearable on the market with our clinical and holistic expertise, we create a personalized health roadmap — designed to meet your unique needs with unparalleled precision.”

“At WHOOP, we’re dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier lives through actionable, real-time coaching and feedback,” said Dr. Kristen Holmes, Global Head of Human Performance at WHOOP. “Integrating WHOOP into SHA’s advanced medical and wellness ecosystem brings a new dimension of personalized data to guests seeking longevity, balance, and high performance. We are proud to launch this integration.”

Data remains the exclusive property of the guest, ensuring full privacy and ownership beyond the stay.

This partnership reinforces SHA’s position at the forefront of performance-based longevity, combining real-time insights with precision medicine to deliver measurable, lasting transformation.