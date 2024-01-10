Jason Statham Fans! Vote Now to bring the Early Access Show of ‘The Beekeeper’

National, 10th January, 2024. ‘The Beekeeper’, featuring the dynamic Jason Statham has generated widespread anticipation in the country. Are you excited to be among the first to watch the film? Don’t worry! PVR INOX has got your back. PVR INOX is excited to announce an exciting battle of Jason Statham fans. All they have to do is vote and make their city eligible to host the Early Access screening. So gear up to experience the thrills before the official release, as this will be a city exclusive Early Access screening. Fans will have to cast their votes from 8th January to 12th January on PVR App or website for bringing this pre-release screening to their city, and be the first ones to witness the thrilling story of ‘The Beekeeper’ on 17th January, 2024. The fans can also check the real-time voting status during the voting days on PVR app and Website.

Addressing excitement around the early screening of The Beekeeper, PVR INOX Ltd.’s Co-CEO, Gautam Dutta, said, “As a highly anticipated Hollywood film of 2024, Jason Statham starrer ‘The Beekeeper’ has already generated immense enthusiasm amongst the fans. Taking this excitement to a whole new level for movie fans, innovative initiatives like voting for the early screening offer a unique thrill and a sense of exclusivity, allowing them to immerse themselves in a vibrant cinematic experience before the world, with their community. We can’t wait to watch which city loves ‘The Beekeeper’ the most! We are anticipating a successful box office run as well as heightened audience engagement for the early screening. May the city with the most passionate movie fans win!”

In the heart-pounding crime thriller ‘The Beekeeper,’ Jason Statham assumes the role of a resilient beekeeper embroiled in a gripping battle against a complex phishing scam. Directed by David Ayer and penned by Kurt Wimmer, this adrenaline-fueled tale is brought to life by producers Bill Block, Chris Long, Kurt Wimmer, David Ayer, and Statham himself. Alongside Statham, the cast includes Josh Hutcherson, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Nadri, Phylicia Rashad, Jeremy Irons, and Minnie Driver, promising a compelling cinematic journey filled with suspense and intrigue.

Having premiered at the illustrious 2022 Cannes festival, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 19, 2024 in India and will also be screened across IMAX, 4DX, MX4D, and Screen X cinema formats at PVR INOX cinemas. The Beekeeper will be released and distributed in India by PVR INOX Pictures, the motion picture arm of PVR INOX Limited. PVR INOX Pictures is the largest independent distributor of foreign language films and a prolific distributor of Indian films, in India.