Del Taco Expands Partnership with ezCater to Fuel Workplace Catering Growth

BOSTON, August 20, 2025 — ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Del Taco to scale the brand’s catering business and meet growing demand from workplaces nationwide. Nearly 250 Del Taco locations are currently available on ezCater, with a phased rollout of the remaining Del Taco locations continuing through 2026.

This workplace catering expansion serves as a key marketing channel for Del Taco, introducing the brand to high-value customers while driving incremental revenue. According to ezCater data, 70% of employees who first try a restaurant at work will order from it again on their own.

“Expanding our partnership with ezCater allows us to seamlessly grow our catering business and bring Del Taco to more workplaces nationwide,” said Sarah McAloon, Interim Brand President, Del Taco. “This collaboration supports our broader brand vision of meeting guests wherever they are—whether dining in, picking up, or ordering for a team lunch. We’re excited to introduce more people to the bold flavors of Del Taco in a way that builds awareness, drives trial, and creates new loyal fans.”

The partnership enables Del Taco to reach ezCater’s nationwide network of workplaces and scale catering operations efficiently. The brand utilizes ezCater’s ezOrdering to power online ordering on their website, and ezDispatch to get connected with local, reliable delivery partners in their area. Del Taco also leveraged ezCater’s 18 years of industry expertise to optimize its menu for large workplace orders, introducing convenient options like Build Your Own Taco Kits and Burrito Boxes.

“We’re excited to help Del Taco turn workplaces into a new source of loyal customers and growth for their franchisees,” said Cindy Klein Roche, Chief Growth Officer at ezCater. “Their flavorful menu is a huge win for our customers. The craveable tacos, burritos, and fresh flavors Del Taco is known for make the workday more enjoyable, and more productive!”

ezCater helps local independent operators and national restaurant chains grow and manage their catering businesses. To learn more visit https://www.ezcater.com/company/catering-growth-platform/.

To place a workplace catering order from Del Taco, visit ezcater.com or the ezCater app.