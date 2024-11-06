Discover Kerala’s Essence with Chef Pillai’s Exclusive 10-Course Tasting Menu

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, is thrilled to announce an exclusive three-day culinary pop-up in collaboration with the celebrated Restaurant Chef Pillai, from 15th – 17th November 2024, the first time ever in Northern India. Embark on an extraordinary journey through the vibrant flavors of Kerala with the signature “Nirvana Feast,” a 10-course tasting menu that celebrates Southern India’s soulful heritage, brought to life with Chef Pillai’s modern touch.

Chef Suresh Pillai, an ambassador of Kerala cuisine worldwide and the visionary behind Restaurant Chef Pillai, is renowned for his innovative approach to traditional Kerala flavors. The magic of Chef Pillai’s cuisine lies in his unique, signature blend of traditional spices, creating a “flavor bomb” that defines his culinary style. Known for his artful fusion of Kerala’s authentic flavors with modern techniques, Restaurant Chef Pillai has become a beacon of Kerala’s rich gastronomic heritage. Chef Pillai’s contributions to the culinary world have earned him numerous awards and accolades.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Chef Pillai for this unique event,” said Chef Amit Dash, Cluster Executive Chef at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa. “His modern interpretation of Kerala’s rich traditions aligns seamlessly with our commitment to offering diverse and enriching dining experiences. This pop-up is a celebration of authentic flavors presented with contemporary flair.”

The exclusive 10-course menu, available for dinner only, will be served in the elegant setting of Story Club & Lounge and promises to captivate the senses, featuring signature dishes that highlight the vibrant spices and soulful heritage of Southern India. Each course is meticulously crafted to provide an immersive experience into Kerala’s culinary landscape. Highlights from the menu include:

Neymeen Nirvana – Chef Pillai’s signature seared fish, pan-fried and slow-cooked in coconut milk, wrapped in a banana leaf with ginger, chilies, and curry leaves.

Quilon Aattirachi Curry – Traditional mutton curry from Chef Pillai’s hometown, Kollam, made with Madras onions and Kerala spices.

Injipuli Chicken Wings – Fried lollipop chicken wings dressed in Kerala’s traditional Injipuli BBQ sauce with sesame seeds.

Pazham Pori Chaat – Kerala banana fritters with honey, yogurt, and tangy Imly chutney made with dry dates and jaggery.

Paneer Nirvana – Chef Pillai’s signature marinated cottage cheese, pan-fried and slow-cooked in coconut milk, wrapped in banana leaf with ginger, chilies, and curry leaves.

Travancore Kozhi Roast – A slow-roasted chicken dish marinated with Kerala spices, coconut milk, onions, and tomatoes, inspired by traditional wedding feasts.

Cauliflower Porippu – Crispy marinated cauliflower, deep-fried and stir-fried with grated coconut, curry leaves, and chili powder.

Avial – A classic Kerala vegetable medley cooked with coconut and spices, finished with a touch of yogurt.

Appams – Fermented pancakes with lacy edges made from rice batter and coconut milk.

Malabar Nool Porotta – Fluffy and soft porottas from Kerala’s Malabar region.

Event Details:

Dates: November 15–17, 2024

Timings: Dinner only, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Venue: The Story Club & Lounge, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Reservations: Contact +91-8586972078 or +91-9654245577

This limited-time event offers a rare opportunity to experience Chef Pillai’s celebrated cuisine in the heart of Gurgaon, marking his first-ever pop-up in Northern India.