DPIIT and Thermo Fisher Scientific Launch BioVerse Challenge

New Delhi, 03rd October 2025: Thermo Fisher Scientific in collaboration with the Startup India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched the BioVerse Challenge – a nation-wide program to fast-track 500 high-potential biotech startups across India over the next three years.

The program, launched at the 7th Biopharma Conclave under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, aligns with the Government of India’s vision of building a $300 Billion bioeconomy by 2030 and strengthening India’s position as a global technology hub. Thermo Fisher signed a MoU with DPIIT to collaborate on enabling scientific innovation and commercialisation as part of the launch.

“We are privileged to support India’s aspirations to build a strong bioeconomy by 2030,” said Tony Acciarito, President, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Africa, Thermo Fisher Scientific. ” Through the BioVerse Challenge in collaboration with DPIIT, we continue to empower start-ups with cutting-edge technologies, expertise, and scientific networks. Together, we are inspiring breakthroughs, strengthening local capabilities, and creating lasting impact for communities across the country.”

India has over 10,075 biotech start-ups. They have helped accelerate the bioeconomy to $80 billion in 2023, and are expected to raise that amount to $150 billion by the end of this year.

“Through our partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, we are fostering deeper collaboration between startups and industry leaders in the biotechnology space,” said Shri Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, DPIIT. “Thermo Fisher’s global expertise, combined with Startup India’s growing network of recognized biotech startups, will accelerate innovation pipelines, and strengthen our commitment to enable product-focused startups to solve India’s healthcare and biotechnology challenges.”

The BioVerse Challenge will support early-stage start-ups across biopharma, med-tech, agri-tech, food tech and allied bio-based sectors. Over three years, 100 winning start-ups will receive access to on-site training at Thermo Fisher’s upcoming Customer Experience Center (CEC) and Bioprocess Design Center (BDC) in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley, both opening by year-end 2025. An additional 400 start-ups will receive off-site mentorship through workshops conducted at research institutes and incubators across the country.

“The BioVerse Challenge reflects our commitment to working closely with early-stage start-ups and bio-incubators across India,” said Srinath Venkatesh, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Through our upcoming facilities in Genome Valley, we will give founders access to technologies and guidance that can help them move from prototype to product faster. It will enable them to compete globally. In addition, we will support the start-ups through our existing Centers for Innovation at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar. The centers have been set up in partnership with leading bioincubators in DBT-supported biotech parks.”

A distinguished Advisory Board comprising leaders from business, policy, research, academia, and investment community will guide the BioVerse Challenge’s implementation. The board will serve as judges for applications, provide ongoing guidance, and help establish a network of mentors across the country to maximize impact for participating start-ups.