Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Lucira Jewelry Debuts Its First Store in Chembur, Mumbai

Mumbai, 03rd October 2025: Lucira Jewelry, a design-first fine jewelry brand redefining sustainable luxury in India, has opened its first experience store in Mumbai at Chembur. The store launch follows the brand’s record of $5.5 million seed round announced in September 2025, which marked the largest seed funding round for any lab-grown diamond startup in India to date.

Located at Chembur, the 800 sq.ft area store is designed for discovery, where craftsmanship meets everyday wearability. The space invites customers to explore signature diamonds for life’s big and small moments, from the brand’s hero Hexa and On The Move collections to a dedicated Solitaires section that celebrates timeless elegance.

Speaking on the store launch, Rupesh Jain, Co-Founder, Lucira Jewelry, said, “After building strong digital foundations, opening our first physical store in Mumbai represents our commitment to creating meaningful connections with customers. Lab-grown diamonds are a conscious choice for today’s consumer who values beauty without compromise. This Chembur store is a space where our design philosophy and eco-conscious vision come alive”.

The store introduces several unique features that set it apart from traditional jewelry retail. Every two weeks, the store floor will be refreshed with new designs, ensuring there’s always something new to fall in love with. The space also houses a Carat Meter for on-the-spot diamond grading insights and offers complimentary diamond cleaning services to keep pieces showroom-bright.

One highlight of the Chembur store is that it is designed as a community space. Lucira will host exclusive in-store experiences ranging from styling sessions and collection previews to high-tea gatherings. Each event is designed to bring together diamond lovers, inspire new ways to wear jewelry, and create an intimate connection with the brand story.

The store showcases Lucira’s complete range of certified lab-grown diamond jewelry, with dedicated sections for the brand’s design-first hero collections – Hexa and On The Move – alongside an extensive selection of solitaires, everyday wear pieces, and statement jewelry. Each piece comes with IGI/GIA/SGL certification and BIS Hallmark, backed by lifetime exchange and buyback guarantees.

With the opening of this flagship store, Lucira is accelerating its omnichannel expansion strategy. The brand has announced plans to open three additional stores by the end of FY2026 across key metropolitan markets, building on the momentum from its record seed funding round led by Blume Ventures with participation from Spring Marketing Capital.

Chembur’s emergence as a preferred residential and commercial hub for young professionals and families makes it an ideal location for Lucira’s Mumbai debut. The area’s growing retail landscape and community of design-conscious consumers aligns perfectly with the brand’s target demographic.