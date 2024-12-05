DRA’s Home of Pride Campaign Goes Global with Rashmika Mandanna at Times Square

Chennai, 5th December 2024: Marking yet another significant milestone in its 40-year journey in the industry, DRA, the pride of Chennai’s real estate, today became the first Indian Real Estate developer to unveil its Brand Ambassador in New York Times Square. Lighting up the city with a proud streak of yellow, DRA featured a video welcoming Rashmika Mandanna as its Brand Ambassador. Reaching out to the Indian diaspora living abroad, this initiative was rolled out as part of DRA’s refreshed brand philosophy ‘Home of Pride’, which aims to fuel the next phase of transformative growth for the company.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director – DRA, said “We are delighted to launch the ‘Home of Pride’ campaign on such a monumental stage, with our brand message being displayed globally in New York Times Square. This campaign represents not just the values of quality, and innovation that DRA stands for, but also our commitment to creating a sense of belonging and pride for every individual. With this visibility, we aim to connect with not just our local audience but also the Indian diaspora around the world. Rashmika Mandanna as the face of this campaign elevates our message, and we are proud to showcase this moment on such a global platform.”

Adding to this, Actress Ms. Rashmika Mandanna said “I am excited to be joining the DRA family as their Brand Ambassador. This milestone, with my debut on Times Square, is an unforgettable moment for me. DRA’s ‘Home of Pride’ philosophy truly aligns with my values of warmth, community, and pride. I am happy to be part of this incredible journey and to represent DRA on such a prestigious global stage, connecting with the Indian diaspora and beyond.”