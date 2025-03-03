Electric Cars Deployed at NITI Aayog as Part of CESL’s ‘EV as a Service’ Initiative

New Delhi, March 3, 2025: In a significant step towards achieving Govt’s target of Net Zero by 2070, 20 E-Cars were flagged at NITI Aayog today. The E-Cars were flagged off by Sh. Sudhendu J. Sinha, Advisor, Infrastructure Connectivity & Electric Mobility, NITI Aayog, Sh. K. S. Rejimon, Joint Secretary – Administration, NITI Aayog, Sh. Vishal Kapoor, MD & CEO, CESL and Sh. Rajneesh Rana, Head (Convergence), CESL,.

CESL, a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which operates under the Ministry of Power, is spearheading this ‘EV as a Service’ initiative. Under this initiative, New E-Cars are deployed with end-to-end solution including repair & maintenance, while complying with all the rules and regulations related to Motor Vehicle Act, Workmen/Driver/Labour Laws, Make-In-India, GFR guidelines, etc. There is no upfront cost from the beneficiary and lease payments are made on a monthly basis for a period upto 5 years.