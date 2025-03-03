Web3 ai Newnal Launches at Mobile World Congress 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 03, 2025 –Mobile World Congress — This afternoon at Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC), Newnal Inc. will unveil another global breakthrough in personal blockchain and AI innovation, the Newnal personal AI operating system (OS). Built on a web3 foundation, Newnal’s blockchain-based OS can be embedded and accessed via any device. Newnal gives people the power to design, drive and protect the experiences and opportunities they care about the most.

“With Newnal ai, each of us can now create another ‘I’,” said founder and Chief Creative Officer YT Kim, “The last generation of technology underserved humanity. Web3 ai Newnal gives the power of creativity and experience back to people, allowing each of us to enhance our lives in ways that we could only have imagined in the past. It’s AI focused on our hearts.”

Newnal’s launch at MWC will demonstrate the power and personalization that the AI OS allows – giving attendees a chance to reimagine their lives and experiences in a new context, shaped by their own traits, disposition and circumstances. The use cases that will be shared with MWC attendees will showcase how much more unique and special experiences in life can be when AI is rooted in human individuality.

To make it easy for people to tap its power, Newnal ai has also been embedded in its own proprietary mobile devices that unite its users’ personal AI OS with today’s most popular smartphone functionalities, ranging from interpersonal communications, social networking, shopping and search. The power of the integration is extraordinary, as Newnal ai gives users the ability to optimize and enhance their lives in a virtually unlimited number of ways. In contrast with other AI like ChatGPT, Gemini or Siri, users own and train Web3 ai Newnal on their own data versus web data. As a result, no two user experiences are the same.