Excelsoft Technologies appoints Mr. Doreswamy P as CEO

Bengaluru, March 28:

Excelsoft Technologies Limited, a leading provider of technology-driven learning solutions, today announced the appointment of Doreswamy P as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately following approval by the Board of Directors.

The Board has expressed strong confidence in Doreswamy’s leadership to guide Excelsoft into its next phase of accelerated growth and global expansion.

Doreswamy P brings over 25 years of leadership experience across technology, services, and financial management. He has a proven track record of building scalable businesses, strengthening governance frameworks, and delivering long-term value creation.

He has held senior leadership roles at organisations such as ISS, Quess Corp, SMS, and KPIT, where he drove business growth, operational excellence, and strategic transformation. As Co-Founder and former CEO of CredoPay Technology Services Private Limited, he led the development of a global payment orchestration platform and built strategic partnerships with banks, fintechs, and international stakeholders.

A Chartered Accountant by training, Doreswamy has extensive experience working with Boards and investors, including leading IPO readiness, investor engagement, and post-listing governance.

Notably, he has previously been associated with Excelsoft Technologies as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, where he played a key role in strengthening governance practices and supporting the company’s IPO journey.

Dhananjaya Sudhanva, Chairman & Managing Director, Excelsoft Technologies Limited, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Doreswamy P as our Chief Executive Officer. His deep expertise in technology leadership, financial governance, and strong understanding of Excelsoft’s vision make him uniquely positioned to lead the company forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Excelsoft will scale new heights, expand into new markets, and deliver sustained value to all stakeholders.”

CEO Statement

Doreswamy P, Chief Executive Officer, Excelsoft Technologies Limited, said:

“I am honoured to take on this role at Excelsoft Technologies. Having previously served as an Independent Director, I have a deep appreciation for the company’s talent, culture, and transformative potential. My focus will be on expanding into new geographies, strengthening our technology capabilities, and accelerating growth to position Excelsoft as a global EdTech leader. Together, we will build an organisation that delivers lasting impact for our customers, employees, and investors.”

Strategic Priorities

In his new role, Doreswamy P will focus on: