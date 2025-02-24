Exclusive Bengali Breakfast Menu by Gourmet Couch from ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar

Imagine the morning sun casting its warm glow over the bustling streets of Kolkata. The air is filled with the aroma of freshly cooked Bengali breakfasts, and the rich flavours of the city’s culinary legacy call out to you. Now, you can bring that essence into your home with ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar’s Bengali Jol Khabar takeaway menu—a delightful offering that promises to transport your senses to the heart of Bengal. This thoughtfully crafted breakfast menu celebrates the timeless tradition of Bengali breakfasts, using the finest ingredients and age-old recipes. Enjoy an exclusive 10% savings on our breakfast menu for direct orders exceeding, valid until 31st March!

This delightful breakfast spread features quintessential favourites including Idli, Jhal Suji, Aloo Paratha, Koraishuti Kochuri, Dim Pauruti, Chole Kulcha, Chirer Pulao, Oat and Plum Muffin, and Multigrain Croissant—to name a few. Whether you are in the mood for something light and savoury or hearty and filling, this breakfast menu has something for everyone.