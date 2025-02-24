Wallbox Announces $10 Million Investment

BARCELONA, Spain, February 24, 2025 –Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, announced an investment of approximately $10 million. Investors include Inversiones Financieras Perseo, S.L. (Iberdrola’s subsidiary), Orilla Asset Management, and Enric Asunción, CEO and Co-Founder. This investment reinforces investor confidence in Wallbox’s strategic vision and strengthens its financial position as it continues expanding its global footprint in EV charging.

This investment strengthens Wallbox’s balance sheet and provides the necessary capital to support the worldwide sales of its award-winning EV chargers. In addition to Iberdrola, Orilla Asset Management, S.L., and Enric Asunción, several long-standing shareholders also participated in the round, further demonstrating their commitment to Wallbox’s long-term goals.

“This investment reinforces our mission to make EV charging more accessible worldwide while driving operational efficiency and financial sustainability,” said Enric Asuncion, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox. “Our shareholders’ continued support reflects their confidence in our long-term vision and strategic direction. As we expand our global presence, this funding will help us on our journey to profitability and solidifies our leadership in the EV charging industry.”

“We believe this investment will strengthen Wallbox’s cash position to execute the company’s business plan, reinforcing its commitment to accelerate the global shift toward clean energy and sustainable mobility”, said David Mesonero, Global Head of Corporate Development, Strategic Partnerships and M&A of Iberdrola. “By supporting Wallbox’s growth, we remain committed to advancing electrification solutions worldwide.”

More details will be shared during Wallbox’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 earnings call on February 26 at 8:00 AM ET (2:00 PM CET). Please visit this link, which is also accessible on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Company’s investor relations website, investors.wallbox.com, to register for and join the webcast and access the accompanying presentation materials.

The private placement of its Class A ordinary shares pursuant to which Wallbox will sell 26,707,142 Class A ordinary shares for aggregate proceeds of approximately $10 million to certain existing investors. The private placement was closed on the 21st of February 2025.