AI-powered budgeting apps have become incredibly sophisticated. They can tell you exactly how much you spent on coffee last month, predict your spending patterns, and even block purchases that exceed your budget. With the global AI-powered personal finance management market growing from $1.48 billion in 2024 to $1.63 billion in 2025, more of us than ever are turning to smart technology to manage our money.

Yet despite having these AI assistants monitoring our every purchase, plenty of us still end up scratching our heads at month-end, wondering where our money actually disappeared to.

The problem isn’t the technology itself, explains Fred Harrington, a personal finance expert at Vetted Prop Firms, a trusted platform helping traders navigate proprietary trading firms.

“Apps excel at showing you where your money went, but they don’t address why you spent it,” says Fred. “That’s where one simple daily question can bridge the gap between awareness and action.”

The question that Harrington believes can transform financial habits is deceptively simple, yet it addresses the emotional core of spending decisions that most tracking tools miss entirely.

Why Traditional Finance Tracking Isn’t Enough

Fred reveals the question that changes everything: “Did today’s spending reflect your goals or your impulses?” This single moment of reflection transforms money from just data points into a personal narrative about your values and priorities.

“We live in a time where you can buy almost anything with a single tap,” says Fred. “Digital spending has made impulse purchases easier than ever, but most budgeting apps treat every transaction the same way – as numbers to categorize. They miss the story behind each purchase.”

Traditional tracking focuses on the ‘what’ and ‘how much’ but ignores the ‘why.’ When you bought that £4 coffee, were you fueling up for an important meeting or just avoiding a difficult conversation at home? The motivation behind spending reveals whether you’re building the life you want or just responding to momentary feelings.

“The beauty of this daily check-in is that it reframes your relationship with money,” Fred explains. “Instead of feeling guilty about spending, you start understanding your patterns. Money becomes a tool for intentional living rather than a source of stress.”

How To Make This Question Work For You

The key is making this reflection automatic. Fred suggests three simple ways to integrate the question into your daily routine:

Set a phone notification for 8pm each evening asking “Did today’s spending reflect your goals or your impulses?” This timing catches you before bed when you can reflect honestly without the pressure of ongoing spending decisions.

Use it as a journal prompt alongside your existing evening routine. Write down not only the answer, but also what drove your spending choices that day. Were you tired, excited, stressed, or celebrating?

Add it to your budgeting app as a custom note or reminder. Many AI-powered apps allow personalized prompts – use this feature to your advantage.

“The question works because it focuses on awareness rather than judgment,” says Fred. “Some days you’ll realize you spent money advancing your goals. Other days you’ll see you were driven by impulse. Both answers teach you something valuable.”

When The Answer Is ‘Impulse’ – And That’s Okay

What happens when you realize today’s spending was all about impulse? Fred’s advice is refreshingly straightforward: forgive, reset, and recalibrate.

“Impulse spending happens to everyone,” he explains. “The goal is progress, not perfection. When you notice you’ve been spending impulsively, that awareness alone is valuable.”

The reset process is simple. First, acknowledge what triggered the impulse spending. Were you stressed about work? Celebrating good news? Feeling left out? Understanding the emotional driver helps you plan for similar situations.

Then recalibrate your approach. Maybe you need a specific fund for stress-relief purchases, or perhaps you should celebrate achievements in ways that don’t involve shopping. “The question helps you spot patterns so you can work with your natural tendencies rather than fighting them,” Fred notes.

Fred Harrington, personal finance expert at Vetted Prop Firms, commented:

“Technology has given us incredible tools for tracking money, but the emotional side of spending remains unsolved. That’s where this daily check-in becomes so potent – it bridges the gap between tech and emotional awareness.

“When traders work with prop firms, they learn that successful trading requires more than just data. Understanding your emotional responses and developing self-awareness helps you make decisions based on strategy rather than impulse. Personal finance works the same way.

“This single question creates a moment of pause in our fast-paced, tap-to-pay world. It turns spending from an automatic response into a conscious choice. You don’t need another app or complex system, just one honest moment each evening, asking whether today’s money choices moved you closer to your goals or were driven by impulse. That reflection, done consistently, can completely transform your financial future.”