FGI Industries Ltd. Expands Operations to India, Marks Significant Milestone in Global Expansion

FGI Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGI), a private enterprise based in Newark, New Jersey, USA, is a global leader renowned for its comprehensive portfolio of kitchen and bath solutions. The company proudly announces its official entry into the Indian market with the establishment of FGI Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

This strategic move underscores FGI’s commitment to global expansion and marks a significant milestone in the company’s 37-year journey of excellence. FGI’s reputation for Innovation, Integrity, and Customer-centricity has enabled it to serve diverse markets worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Eastern Europe.

Mr. David Bruce, CEO of FGI Industries Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the company’s expansion into India, stating, “We are thrilled to bring FGI’s renowned products and services to the dynamic market of India. Our decision to establish a presence here is driven by our belief in the tremendous opportunities this market offers. We are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Indian customers, setting new benchmarks for quality and customer satisfaction.” Mr. Mukund Patel, Director of FGI Industries India Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the company’s commitment to local engagement and customer-centricity. “At FGI, we prioritize understanding and meeting the aspirations of Indian consumers,” Mr. Patel stated. “With our dedicated India-based sales team and an upcoming office in Mumbai, we are poised to provide personalized service and exceptional products to our Indian customers.”

The forthcoming office and showroom at Laxmi Industrial Estate, Mumbai, scheduled to open in September, will serve as a hub for customers to experience FGI’s products firsthand and receive expert guidance from the local team. As FGI Industries embarks on this new chapter, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering superior quality and service to Indian consumers, leveraging global expertise while integrating local insights to ensure customer satisfaction.