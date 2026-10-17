Fortune Celebrates Durga Puja with Grand Rajbari Installation, Food Art and Community Initiatives

Kolkata, 17 October 2026: AWL Agri Business Ltd., through its flagship brand Fortune, has once again unveiled a comprehensive 360-degree Durga Puja campaign to celebrate Bengal’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and festive spirit. Every year, Fortune engages with consumers through meaningful festive initiatives, and this year the brand has brought together a series of immersive on-ground experiences, consumer engagement activities and community-led programmes across Kolkata and West Bengal. The highlight of this year’s celebration is a magnificent Rajbari-inspired installation at the iconic Deshapriya Park, recreating the grandeur of Bengal’s historic ‘Bonedi Baris’ (historical aristocratic, noble or wealthy ancestral home in Bengal) through an architectural masterpiece featuring over 3,000 Fortune jars and product packs. Complementing this celebration of heritage, Fortune is also showcasing unique food art, celebrating personal Pujo rituals through #PujoTeAmiEtaKori, and spreading festive joy among underserved communities through its flagship #FortuneSobarPujo initiative.

To bring this vision to life, Fortune has collaborated with a renowned Bengali artist and a team of skilled artisans who have recreated the intricate architectural details of traditional Rajbaris. The installation invites visitors to experience the nostalgia and grandeur associated with Bengal’s historic homes, while showcasing how familiar household products can serve as a medium for artistic storytelling.

Taking the celebration of art and tradition further, Fortune has created a unique mural tunnel at Badamtala Ashar Sangha, where artists have used everyday food ingredients, including rice, dal, poha and soya nuggets, to depict some of the most cherished rituals associated with Durga Puja. The murals capture familiar moments from Bengali households, including listening to Mahalaya at dawn, Kolabou Snan, Ashtami Anjali, Bhog and Sindur Khela. Through these intricate artworks, Fortune celebrates the deep connection between food, family and festivities, transforming familiar kitchen staples into powerful expressions of Bengal’s cultural identity.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Mukesh Mishra, Joint President, Sales & Marketing, AWL Agri Business Ltd., said, “West Bengal is an extremely important market for Fortune, and we continuously look for meaningful avenues to connect with our consumers across the state. Traditional festivals such as Durga Puja provide us with a unique opportunity to strengthen our bond with consumers and for generations, food has played an integral role in its traditions, rituals and shared experiences. Through our initiatives at Deshapriya Park and Badamtala Ashar Sangha, we wanted to honour this enduring connection by bringing Bengal’s rich architectural heritage and festive traditions alive through art. At the same time, through our #FortuneSobarPujo initiative, we are striving to ensure that the joy of the festival reaches those who may otherwise be unable to participate fully in the celebrations. At Fortune, our endeavour is to go beyond being a part of everyday cooking and build meaningful connections with consumers through the traditions, experiences and moments that bring people together.”

Building on this celebration of tradition, Fortune is bringing alive the thought “Every ritual adds a little more to Pujo” through its festive consumer engagement campaign, #PujoTeAmiEtaKori. Rooted in the insight that while Durga Puja is celebrated by everyone, each individual experiences it differently, the campaign celebrates the small personal rituals that make the festival special, from waking up to Mahalaya and wearing new outfits to visiting favourite pandals and enjoying festive delicacies. Through the #PujoTeAmiEtaKori contest, Fortune encourages consumers to share their cherished Pujo traditions, creating a celebration of the unique habits, memories and experiences that connect generations and make every Pujo special.

Further strengthening its engagement with communities, Fortune is looking to scale up its #FortuneSobarPujo initiative, built on the belief that the joy of Durga Puja should be experienced by everyone. The initiative seeks to bring festive celebrations closer to individuals who may otherwise be unable to participate fully because of age, financial constraints, physical limitations or social isolation. This year, Fortune aims to extend the initiative beyond Kolkata to Asansol and Durgapur, with the ambition of directly engaging and positively impacting more than 3,000 children from Orphanages and elderly from old age home people across West Bengal.

Complementing these initiatives, Fortune has also created a significant festive presence across Kolkata through large format outdoor branding at two of the city’s busiest junctions, Ultadanga and Ruby. Spanning more than 47,000 square feet, the branding showcases Fortune’s diverse product portfolio and strengthens the brand’s visibility across key commuter corridors during the festive season.

With a celebration that brings together Bengal’s rich heritage, artistic traditions and the spirit of inclusivity, Fortune aims to make Durga Puja more meaningful for communities across West Bengal, reinforcing its enduring connection with consumers and its commitment to being a part of their cherished festive moments.