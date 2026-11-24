fäm Properties market analysis shows growing divide between new apartment leases and renewals

Dubai, UAE, Nov 24: Dubai tenants moving into new apartments are typically paying 9% less than the same properties achieved in 2025, while landlords renewing contracts with existing tenants are generally maintaining their rental rates, according to a new fäm Properties study.

The analysis of more than 35,000 registered tenancy contracts over the last three months reveals a growing divide between new leases, 73% of which were below the previous year’s rent, and renewals, 44% of which were higher with 37% at the same level.

The research, based on Dubai Land Department registered tenancy contracts, covers 18,096 apartments let on new leases and 17,234 renewed between August and October 2026, all of which also had registered tenancy contracts in 2025.

By comparing each apartment with its own previous rental value, the analysis provides a clearer picture of how rents are changing than comparisons based on average market rents.

The fäm Properties study also reveals considerable differences between communities. New leases in Burj Khalifa, which includes Downtown Dubai, recorded the largest median reduction at 15%, followed by Business Bay at 14.6% and Marsa Dubai, which includes Dubai Marina, at 13.6%.

By comparison, there were median reductions of 6.0% at Al Hebiah Fourth, which includes Dubai Sports City, 5.7% at Me’Aisem First, which includes Dubai Production City, and 4.7% at Jebel Ali First, which includes Discovery Gardens.

Meanwhile, Al Warsan First, which includes most of International City, recorded no change in its median new lease rent compared with 2025, while 46% of new leases were up on the previous year.

The proportion of new leases below their 2025 rental value increased from 24% in January to March to 60% in April to July and 73% in August to October. The median change moved from 2.6% above 2025 in the first period to 5.5% below in the second and 9.1% below in the latest period.

“The Dubai rental market has shifted significantly during 2026, and we expect it to continue changing through 2027,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “Conditions are becoming more varied, and understanding what is happening means looking beyond headline averages.

“Landlords and tenants need to recognise that conditions can differ a great deal depending on the property, its location and whether a tenancy is new or being renewed. Reliable, detailed market information is essential to making informed decisions.”

fäm Properties market research shows that Dubai’s freehold rental market remains on course for a new annual record, with 339,557 contracts registered for the first ten months of 2026,

6.8% ahead of the same period last year which ultimately set an all-time high of 377,976.

The following table provides a breakdown of new lease and renewal trends across the 13 Dubai communities recording at least 500 new leases during the three-month period. The figures compare each apartment with its own 2025 rent.

These communities accounted for 13,005 of the 18,096 new leases and 11,033 of the 17,234 renewals analysed, highlighting the differences in rental movements between locations.

RENTAL TRENDS BY COMMUNITY: AUGUST–OCTOBER 2026