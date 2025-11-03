Ghalib Kanji Joins Lisa Detanna & the Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., November 03, 2025 — Lisa Detanna, Managing Director of the Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James, is pleased to announce that Ghalib Kanji has joined the team as Senior Vice President, Wealth Management. Based at the Beverly Hills office located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 801, Kanji brings over 30 years of experience in financial planning, asset and liability management, fixed income, retirement and estate planning, and education funding.

“Ghalib brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of client needs across all aspects of financial planning and wealth management,” said Lisa Detanna, Managing Director and Founder of the Global Wealth Solutions Group. “His extensive industry knowledge, commitment to client service, and strong ties to the community will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business.”

Ghalib’s passion for finance began early, working alongside his entrepreneurial father and developing a keen interest in investment management. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, began his career as a trading assistant at Patterson Capital Corp, and most recently held a leadership role at Morgan Stanley. His decision to join Raymond James was driven by the firm’s distinct family-oriented culture, which aligns closely with his personal values.

“It’s exciting to join Lisa Detanna and the Global Wealth Solutions Group at such a pivotal time,” said Ghalib Kanji. “The team’s vision is incredibly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing fresh perspectives and working collaboratively to create meaningful value for our clients.”