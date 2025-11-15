GIFT City and ANSR Announce Strategic Partnership to Foster Global Capability Centre (GCC) Ecosystem

India, November 15, 2025: Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Limited (GIFTCL) and ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited (ANSR) today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing the Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem in GIFT City.

ANSR brings a wealth of expertise in the GCC domain, having built, managed, and scaled over 175 Global Capability Centres for leading enterprises globally. Its integrated approach—encompassing advisory services, talent management, workspace solutions, and business enablement—aligns seamlessly with GIFT City’s strategic focus on driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

The partnership seeks to position GIFT City as a preferred destination for global enterprises looking to establish capability centers that drive innovation, technology development, and digital transformation. Leveraging ANSR’s global expertise and GIFT City’s integrated infrastructure, both organizations aim to accelerate the next phase of growth in India’s GCC landscape.

Under this collaboration, GIFTCL and ANSR will work together on strategic initiatives to attract global firms, create a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and talent, and enhance India’s standing as a high-value center for enterprise capability development. The two organizations will also engage in joint promotion, thought leadership, and ecosystem development initiatives to showcase GIFT City as a world-class destination for global businesses.

Shri Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, stated, “GIFT City has become the natural destination for global enterprises looking to establish their centers in India. This partnership with ANSR will further strengthen our efforts to build a world-class ecosystem that fosters innovation, high-value employment, and global collaboration.” Mr. Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR, added, “GIFT City represents the future of global enterprise innovation in India. Through this partnership, we look forward to bringing our deep experience in building and scaling GCCs to support GIFT City’s vision of becoming a global hub for technology and enterprise excellence.”

This strategic partnership underscores the shared intent of GIFTCL and ANSR to co-create an enabling environment that attracts investments, nurtures talent, and drives sustainable growth for the GCC sector in India. By combining GIFT City’s integrated infrastructure with ANSR’s global expertise, the partnership will strengthen India’s position as a leading destination for global capability centers.