Brandworks Technologies Closes Series A Round At dollar11 Million

India, 15 November 2025: Brandworks Technologies Private Limited, India’s first design-driven, R&D-led electronics manufacturing powerhouse, has closed Series A funding round at $11 million after bagging an additional $4 million (₹38.12 crore) ) from the Roha Family Office. Harsh Vardhan Bhandari from MGB Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction.

This is an addition to the ₹61 crore ($7 million) Series A investment a few months back in August 2025 led by Cactus Partners with participation from GVFL and some family offices. With this latest infusion, Brandworks’ total funding now stands at $11 million (around ₹100 crore), which will be used to accelerate its global expansion and strengthen R&D leadership.

The company will deploy the funds to accelerate advanced R&D initiatives in AI hardware, IoT platforms, and connected device ecosystems. Brandworks also plans to strengthen its R&D by setting up Design centre in Taiwan and scale its design, engineering, and operations teams to support innovation-led growth.

Speaking on the fundraise, Nikita Kumawat, Co-Founder and Director, Brandworks Technologies, said, “Brandworks stands for meaningful value creation, where robust R&D, thoughtful design, and precision manufacturing come together to produce exceptional products for global markets. With our investors’ trust, we’re ready to scale faster, innovate deeper, and strengthen India’s position in the global electronics landscape.” Mahesh Tibrewala, representing Roha Family Office, said, “We are proud to partner with Brandworks, whose founders have demonstrated exceptional vision and execution in building advanced manufacturing capabilities that meet global standards. Their focus on quality, innovation, and operational excellence, along with a deep understanding of global supply chains, aligns seamlessly with the Make in India initiative.”

Brandworks continues to exemplify the spirit of Make in India and Design in India. With integrated R&D and manufacturing facilities under one roof, the company is creating world-class electronics imagined, designed, and built in India for global markets.