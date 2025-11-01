Graco Inc. Appoints Andrea (Andi) H. Simon to the Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, November 01, 2025 — Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced today that Andrea (Andi) H. Simon has been appointed as a member of the company’s board of directors, effective December 5, 2025.

Ms. Simon serves as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC), the largest manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America. She has held this position since 2020, including through the 2022 spin-off of MasterBrand as a separate public company from Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Prior to that, Ms. Simon served in various operating leadership, finance and compliance-oriented roles at The Weir Group plc, a London Stock Exchange-listed company that manufactures and services highly-engineered equipment for the mining, nuclear defense, oil and gas and power generation markets. Earlier in her career, she worked in the accounting, finance and internal audit functions at Briggs & Stratton Corporation, and was a senior auditor at Arthur Andersen LLP. Ms. Simon holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, as well as a Master of Business Administration, from Marquette University.

“On behalf of our board of directors and leadership team, I am delighted to welcome Andi to Graco,” said J. Kevin Gilligan, Graco’s Chairman of the Board. “Andi brings a wealth of financial expertise, operational experience and business acumen to our board. Her insights and contributions will be valuable as Graco continues to execute upon its global growth strategies.”

Ms. Simon will serve on the company’s Audit Committee and Management Organization and Compensation Committee.