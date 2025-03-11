Great Value Realty Rebrands, Unveils Ambitious Growth Plans

March 11, 2025 Sujata Business 0

New Delhi, 11th March,2025: Great Value Realty, a prominent Delhi-based real estate developer, has unveiled a new brand identity to align with its evolving vision for modern, value-driven real estate solutions. The rebranding reflects its expansion into luxury residential, commercial real estate, and warehousing, reinforcing its long-term commitment to innovation and quality.

The new logo represents Great Value Realty’s core principles: Sustainability, Trust, and Luxury. The green leaf in the design highlights its focus on eco-friendly developments while maintaining high real estate standards.

As part of its growth strategy, the company plans to develop five premium residential projects across India over the next decade, along with new commercial and warehousing projects. It has a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, with upcoming luxury developments in Gurgaon that offer modern amenities and smart living spaces.

Manoj Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Great Value Realty said, “This rebranding marks a significant milestone as we expand our presence in luxury residential, commercial, and warehousing spaces. Our focus remains on creating developments that balance sustainability, design, and functionality while delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders. With a clear growth strategy for the next decade, we are setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector.”

The company’s past projects include Sharanam and Anandam in Noida’s Sector 107, the Jharkhand Bhavan in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and the Great Value Mall in Aligarh. It continues to expand its portfolio with a mix of residential, commercial, and warehousing developments. Its upcoming projects, including luxury developments in Gurgaon, will offer world-class amenities and smart living spaces designed for modern lifestyles. Committed to building vibrant communities, the company aims to create an unparalleled living experience with lush greenery, serene water bodies, and sophisticated architectural designs.

Related Articles

L-Mehul Sharma, Founder & CEO, Signum Hotels & Resorts with Pankaz Jaiin, Chairman and Managing Director, IQI India
Business

Signum Hotels & Resorts and Leading Global IPC IQI Announce Joint Venture To Promote Domestic Tourism In The Post Covid India

April 8, 2021 Rekha Nair Business, news Comments Off on Signum Hotels & Resorts and Leading Global IPC IQI Announce Joint Venture To Promote Domestic Tourism In The Post Covid India

New Delhi: Signum Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd, a hospitality brand operating hotels in India as well as overseas, today announced a strategic joint venture with the leading real estate player, IQI India. The joint […]

SJVN Pic
news

SJVN Rises to the occasion as A Responsible Corporate Citizen Rescue – Relief Operations at Nigulsari – Kinnaur Landslide Site

August 18, 2021 Rekha Nair news Comments Off on SJVN Rises to the occasion as A Responsible Corporate Citizen Rescue – Relief Operations at Nigulsari – Kinnaur Landslide Site

SHIMLA : SJVN rose to render all possible assistance to the victims of a massive landslide that occurred at NH 5 near Nigulsari on 11th August 2021 which had trapped a state roadways bus and some […]

Neuberg Diagnostics partners with MS Dhoni to send the message of health and wellness
Health

Neuberg Diagnostics partners with MS Dhoni to send the message of health and wellness

August 17, 2021 Rekha Nair Health, news Comments Off on Neuberg Diagnostics partners with MS Dhoni to send the message of health and wellness

Hyderabad: Neuberg Diagnostics, India’s fourth-largest diagnostic lab chain, today announced that it has partnered with ace cricketer, MS Dhoni, for creating awareness about Neuberg’s health and wellness campaign and conveying its efforts towards empowering every […]