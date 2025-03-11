Great Value Realty Rebrands, Unveils Ambitious Growth Plans

New Delhi, 11th March,2025: Great Value Realty, a prominent Delhi-based real estate developer, has unveiled a new brand identity to align with its evolving vision for modern, value-driven real estate solutions. The rebranding reflects its expansion into luxury residential, commercial real estate, and warehousing, reinforcing its long-term commitment to innovation and quality.

The new logo represents Great Value Realty’s core principles: Sustainability, Trust, and Luxury. The green leaf in the design highlights its focus on eco-friendly developments while maintaining high real estate standards.

As part of its growth strategy, the company plans to develop five premium residential projects across India over the next decade, along with new commercial and warehousing projects. It has a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, with upcoming luxury developments in Gurgaon that offer modern amenities and smart living spaces.

Manoj Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Great Value Realty said, “This rebranding marks a significant milestone as we expand our presence in luxury residential, commercial, and warehousing spaces. Our focus remains on creating developments that balance sustainability, design, and functionality while delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders. With a clear growth strategy for the next decade, we are setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector.”

The company’s past projects include Sharanam and Anandam in Noida’s Sector 107, the Jharkhand Bhavan in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and the Great Value Mall in Aligarh. It continues to expand its portfolio with a mix of residential, commercial, and warehousing developments. Its upcoming projects, including luxury developments in Gurgaon, will offer world-class amenities and smart living spaces designed for modern lifestyles. Committed to building vibrant communities, the company aims to create an unparalleled living experience with lush greenery, serene water bodies, and sophisticated architectural designs.