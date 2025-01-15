HARTEK Wins Bid to Develop J&K’s Largest Solar Plant

Mumbai, January 2025: Hartek Group’s , C&I Rooftop solar business unit has won complete solar EPC contract of 8 MW from Kandhari Beverages Private Limited one of the largest bottling plant of Hindustan Coca Cola. This will become Jammu & Kashmir’s largest rooftop solar installation The project is under execution and will be commissioned this quarter. The installation will improve the region’s renewable energy capability and drastically lower the facility’s energy expenses by producing a million units a year.

“This remarkable 8 MW system is setting the standard for sustainable industrial development in Jammu & Kashmir, not merely powering a building. Our C&I roof top solar business unit will continue to partner with leading Industries to meet their sustainability & net zero goals,” stated Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO, Hartek Group.

Notably, this is the third project awarded to Hartek by Kandhari Beverages in the past two years, bringing their total installations for the beverage company to 14 MW. The repeat partnership reflects customer satisfaction & strong execution capabilities. The scope encompasses a comprehensive turnkey solution, including engineering and design, procurement of solar modules, inverters and associated equipment, testing & commissioning, and one year of operations and maintenance (O&M).

Hartek continues to lead the way in the solar sector, delivering impactful projects that showcase the transformative potential of renewable energy. With a commitment to driving sustainable growth, the company is focused on expanding its presence in the clean energy market, contributing to India’s long-term vision for environmental and economic progress.