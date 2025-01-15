Joyalukkas Wins Big at Retail Jeweller Awards 2025

15 January 2025: Joyalukkas Group, one of the leading jewellery brands in India, has been honored with two distinguished awards – Best Strategic and Integrated Marketing 2025 and National Retail Chain of the Year 2025 – at the Retail Jeweller MD & CEO Awards 2025. The awards, which recognize exceptional achievements and contributions to the jewelry industry, underscore the group’s commitment to innovation, strategic excellence, and unparalleled customer service. Mr. Thomas Mathew, Executive Director, Joyalukkas India Limited received the awards at an event held at Mumbai.

The Best Strategic and Integrated Marketing 2025 award recognizes Joyalukkas Group’s outstanding achievements in building awareness and driving business through impactful and multi-faceted marketing programs. The National Retail Chain of the Year 2025 award recognizes Joyalukkas Group’s remarkable growth and retail expansion over the past year.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group said,” This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Joyalukkas team and our unwavering commitment to our customers. I share this recognition with every member of our organization whose support and efforts make achievements like this possible. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver the best jewelry shopping experiences worldwide.”

Joyalukkas Group’s consistent efforts to combine traditional values with modern strategies have solidified its position as a household name in jewelry retail. The accolades at the Retail Jeweller MD & CEO Awards 2025 further strengthen the group’s resolve to lead the industry with integrity, creativity, and customer-centricity.