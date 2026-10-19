Hitachi Vantara’s Sanjay Agrawal Highlights the Growing Importance of Cyber Resilience and Data Protection in the AI Era

Sanjay Agrawal, Head Presales and CTO, India and SAARC, Hitachi Vantara

“India’s enterprises are rapidly adopting AI, cloud and data-intensive technologies, but this is also expanding the surface that organisations need to protect. As AI enables attackers to identify vulnerabilities and act at greater speed, cybersecurity can no longer be viewed only as a matter of preventing an attack. Organisations also need to be prepared for what happens when defences are breached.

This makes cyber resilience increasingly important. It starts with knowing where critical data resides, who has access to it, how it is being used and whether it can be trusted. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in business operations, protecting the integrity and provenance of the data powering these systems will be just as important as protecting the systems themselves.

For Indian businesses, the priority should therefore be to build resilience into the data infrastructure from the outset, with strong governance, continuous monitoring and clean, recoverable copies of critical data. The ultimate measure of cybersecurity is not simply whether an organisation can stop an attack, but whether it can recover trusted data, restore operations and maintain business continuity when disruption occurs.”