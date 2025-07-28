HR Cloud and RedeApp Partner to Deliver Seamless Recognition and Engagement for the Frontline Workforce

El Segundo, CA, July 28, 2025 — HR Cloud, a leading provider of modern HR software solutions, is proud to announce a strategic integration with RedeApp, the frontline communication platform trusted by thousands of deskless teams. This partnership brings HR Cloud’s powerful employee recognition and engagement tools directly into RedeApp’s App Hub, empowering organizations to boost workplace culture and connection without disrupting daily workflows.

The new integration allows employees to access HR Cloud’s Kudos recognition platform with a single tap inside RedeApp, eliminating the need for extra logins or platform switching. With seamless Single Sign-On (SSO), teams, whether on the shop floor, in the field, or remote, can now participate in recognition programs directly from the platform they already use every day.

“This partnership reflects our shared mission to meet employees where they are—on their mobile devices, in real time, and in the flow of work,” said Krishna Surendra, CEO of HR Cloud. “By embedding recognition into daily communication, we’re helping organizations unlock stronger engagement and connection across their entire workforce.”

Key Benefits of the HR Cloud + RedeApp Integration

One-Tap Access to HR Tools

Kudos and recognition features are now embedded into the communication platform teams already use every day.

Higher Participation Rates

Instant access to kudos and rewards drives adoption and makes recognition part of the daily routine.

Real-Time Sync & Automation

User data syncs with existing HRIS systems, ensuring up-to-date records with no added admin overhead.

Mobile-First Design

Optimized for smartphones and tablets—providing all employees, desk or deskless, equal access to culture-building tools.

“We are thrilled to partner with the HR Cloud team and be able to seamlessly extend HR Cloud’s industry-leading Automation and Workflow capabilities to ‘on the GO’ mobile workforce and communities that make up the majority of the working world,” said Jonathan Erwin, CEO of RedeApp.

With this launch, HR Cloud continues to expand its mobile-first HR ecosystem, delivering scalable, intuitive solutions that drive employee morale, improve retention, and create a culture of recognition. For organizations seeking to engage frontline teams and foster company culture without email dependency or login friction, this partnership is a game-changer.