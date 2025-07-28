Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, GA, July 28, 2025 — Local owners of Self Storage Monroe proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1110 North Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia 30656. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 647 units totaling 89,525 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled, non-climate-controlled, and parking unit options to the local communities of Carolina Bold Springs, Walnut Grove, and Bold Springs.

Monroe OZ Partners LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of July 21, 2025.

Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available.