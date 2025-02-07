Support? Oil Prices Amid a Complex Scenario

February 7, 2025 –

“In the volatile landscape of the oil market, the U.S. crude blend appears to have found a support level around $71 per barrel, following a week marked by strong bearish pressures. However, this stability should not be interpreted as a sign of calm, as the sector continues to grapple with a complex interplay of factors that threaten to disrupt the balance.

So far this week, crude oil has been dragged down by a confluence of adverse factors:

1. Unexpected inventory build-up: A surprising increase of nearly 9 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories, according to the Energy Information Administration, revealed weaker domestic demand, exerting downward pressure on prices.

2. U.S.-China trade tensions: The imposition of new tariffs has reignited uncertainty over global economic growth, negatively impacting oil demand projections. Despite some relief granted to Canada and Mexico, the trade dispute with China remains unresolved.

3. OPEC+ production strategy: The bloc’s gradual output strategy has maintained a relatively loose global supply, further affecting price dynamics. Additionally, concerns over slowing demand in China have grown, as oil consumption has expanded at its slowest pace since the pandemic, according to the International Energy Agency.

Furthermore, it is crucial to monitor the U.S. stance on a potential production increase, in line with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s proposal to boost supply by 3 million barrels per day. If implemented, this measure could have a significant impact on prices.

Meanwhile, the situation in the Middle East, particularly regarding Gaza and the potential for a U.S. intervention, adds a geopolitical uncertainty factor, with the risk of regional destabilization and unpredictable consequences for the oil market.

In conclusion, oil prices stand at a turning point, where bearish pressures stemming from market dynamics and trade tensions intertwine with geopolitical uncertainty and the possibility of changes in U.S. production policy. In this context, it is essential to emphasize the high level of uncertainty surrounding the trading of black gold in financial markets.”