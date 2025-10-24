Iridio’s Digital Portfolio Simplifies Marketing Execution

CHICAGO, October 24, 2025 — Iridio has debuted its digital solutions portfolio, built to simplify marketing execution and deliver measurable results with speed, scale and performance.

Backed by RRD’s expertise and global scale, Iridio cuts through marketing complexity by unifying creative, media, and data and analytics in one platform. Iridio eliminates fragmentation across the marketing lifecycle, replacing disconnected vendors, tools and channels with seamless activations through patented technologies, data management and integrated media delivery that make it easier for marketers to connect with consumers.

Iridio solutions span:

Content Automation – Through Iridio’s patented technologies and automated systems, marketers can automate promotion planning and creative development, transform complex data into usable content faster and remediate digital content to meet compliance requirements quickly.

Data-Driven Targeting – Iridio provides direct access to a massive audience data set — 130M U.S. households and 1,300+ audience segments — giving marketers precise targeting power. Tools like Consumer Graph℠ and Household Connect℠ simplify how marketers build and refine audience segments, connect digital engagement to real-world consumers and deliver relevant messages without relying on third-party cookies.

Integrated Media Delivery – With solutions like Connected TV and nCountR℠, Iridio’s integrated media stack enables advertisers to plan, buy and measure across channels from a single, connected system. This means marketers can launch omnichannel campaigns in one place, track real-time results and adjust strategies instantly.

Social Marketing – Iridio simplifies social marketing by merging influencer, paid and creator-driven campaigns into one data-powered workflow to give brands the ability to create, approve, launch and measure social content faster and with greater precision. Social efforts are powered by Iridio’s data analytics engine, allowing for real-time measurement and optimization so brands can track what’s working, shift resources dynamically and prove return on investment more easily.

“Too often, there’s a disconnect between bold marketing ideas and how they show up in the real world,” said Paul Mandeville, Chief Product Officer at Iridio. “Iridio removes operational friction between strategy, creation and delivery — transforming disconnected marketing functions into a single, automated and data-connected workflow that delivers measurable results with speed, scale and performance.”