Red Hat Launches Red Hat Developer Lightspeed for AI-Powered Developer Productivity

RALEIGH, N.C., October 24, 2025 — Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat Developer Lightspeed, a new portfolio of generative AI (gen AI) solutions designed to speed up developer workflows with intelligent, context-aware assistance. These new virtual assistants integrate directly into Red Hat’s developer tools to meet developers where they work, helping to increase productivity and reduce context switching. Red Hat Developer Lightspeed is included in Red Hat Developer Hub and is available in the migration toolkit for applications (MTA) via a Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite subscription.

As the business world moves toward more specialized, domain-specific AI assistants, the demand for raw generative power evolves to delivering trustworthy, reliable and contextually relevant assistance. Red Hat Developer Lightspeed addresses this need by providing purpose-built AI tools that are deeply integrated into the software development lifecycle. This helps developers bring new and modernized applications to market faster, while adhering to operational standards.

AI-powered assistance for key developer tasks

Red Hat Developer Lightspeed is now integrated into Red Hat’s Red Hat Developer Hub and migration toolkit for applications. The offerings are designed to assist with both non-coding and coding tasks that support the application development lifecycle:

Red Hat Developer Lightspeed for Red Hat Developer Hub is an AI virtual assistant for speeding up non-coding developer tasks to increase developer productivity. Through a chat-like interface in the Red Hat Developer Hub console, it can help with exploring application design approaches, drafting documentation, generating test plans and troubleshooting applications. This allows developers to more quickly move from a blank page to an action plan or a solution, helping to increase developer productivity and deliver business value faster. The assistant supports a “bring your own model” approach, allowing teams to use their preferred public or self-hosted LLM to better balance their performance, cost and data privacy needs.

Red Hat Developer Lightspeed for migration toolkit for applications is an extension that intelligently automates source code refactoring within a developer’s integrated development environment (IDE). Unlike traditional code editors, this assistant understands migration issues and how to solve them. Also unique to this assistant is that it learns what changes have been successful with each migrated application, providing more accurate code solutions over time and helping enterprises to more quickly refactor similar applications. This results in faster application refactoring and increased savings when modernizing applications to cloud-native technologies.

Lowering the barrier to replatforming applications

While Red Hat Developer Lightspeed provides intelligent assistance for the hands-on refactoring of applications, the newly released migration toolkit for applications 8 (MTA 8) helps address the rest of the application modernization journey. In this new release, MTA 8 delivers the ability to automate the replatforming of applications to Red Hat OpenShift, starting with the Cloud Foundry to Red Hat OpenShift migration path.

This automation helps reduce the manual, error-prone tasks that can make replatforming a time-consuming strategy. By automating the generation of deployment artifacts, MTA 8 further helps organizations improve the return on investment of their application modernization efforts. With the addition of Red Hat Developer Lightspeed, developers can now combine automated replatforming with intelligently generated code solutions for refactoring, creating a more comprehensive approach to modernization.