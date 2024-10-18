Jindal (India) Limited emerges as a dominant player in colour coated steel sheets in West Bengal; Contributes 30% to Overall Coated Steel Business

New Delhi, 18 October 2024: Jindal (India) Limited, part of prestigious B.C. Jindal Group and one of the leading downstream steel products manufacturers in India, has emerged as a major player in coated steel products in West Bengal. Over the past few years, Jindal (India)Limited has experienced remarkable 20% growth rate due to increased demand for coated steel products in West Bengal. As a result, currently, 30% share of Jindal (India) Limited’s coated steel business comes from West Bengal, with high demand for its brands JindalSabrang and Jindal NeuColor +.

Jindal (India) Limited, founded in 1952, has been a significant contributor to West Bengal’s economic growth and development for the past seven decades. The company operates two state-of-the-art production facilities in close proximity to Kolkata, situated in Jangalpur and Ranihati. This presence has had a multifaceted positive impact on West Bengal’s economy, including boosting the state’s GDP through manufacturing and exports, fostering the growth of ancillary industries and generating substantial employment opportunities for the local population. Jindal (India) Limited recently announced a capex spend of over INR 1,500 Crore to effect a strategic capacity expansion of 0.6 Million MT.

In recent years, West Bengal has witnessed a thrust in infrastructure development in the areas of transportation, industrial parks and establishment of warehouse. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in West Bengal associated with sectors like rail, ports, oil pipeline, LPG supply etc. This has further led to a surge in demand for durable and corrosion-resistant steel products.

Sharing insights on the business growth, Jindal (India) Limited’s spokesperson said, “West Bengal is a key market for us and the growing demand for our coated steel products in the state reflects the trust and confidence our customers place in Jindal (India) Limited. We are deeply committed to strengthening our presence in the state and contributing to its fast-paced growth. By delivering innovative and high-quality steel solutions, we aim to meet the dynamic needs of our customers while playing a pivotal role in West Bengal’s growth journey. We look forward to building a long-lasting partnership with the region in the years ahead.”

Jindal (India) Limited offers a range of advanced coated steel products, each designed to meet the specific demands of various industries while ensuring high performance and durability. Among these, Jindal Sabrang, redefines the aesthetics of steel by introducing a vibrant array of colour-coated options with exceptional corrosion resistance in outdoor applications. Jindal Sabrang adds a visual appeal that extends the functionality of steel beyond its typical uses.

Jindal NeuColor+ represents the pinnacle of premium coated steel products, offering a combination of advanced technology, aesthetic versatility, and long-lasting durability. This product is engineered with a special coating process that includes the use of SMP, SDF, and PVDF, in addition to RMP, resulting in a steel sheet that is exceptionally resistant to corrosion and colour fading.

Looking ahead, Jindal (India) Limited plans to introduce new coated steel products tailored to the specific needs of West Bengal’s diverse industries. The company’s success in this market serves as a proof to its product excellence and customer-centric approach, positioning Jindal (India) Limited for sustained growth in the region.