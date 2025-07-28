KKR Forms A$500 Million Strategic Partnership with CleanPeak Energy to Launch New Distributed Energy Platform

Marina Del Rey, CA, July 28, 2025 — Revolve Recovery, a leading trauma-informed recovery center based in Marina del Rey, California, is proud to announce the launch of the Trauma Ecology Integration Model™ (TEIM™), a new framework for trauma healing developed by founder Dr. Georgina K. Smith.

TEIM redefines trauma not just as an event or individual nervous system response, but as a dynamic, relational, and systemic ecology. This model helps individuals and clinicians alike understand how trauma creates lingering atmospheres, intergenerational patterns, and relational or institutional echoes that continue to shape human experience long after the original harm.

“At Revolve, we’ve always believed trauma doesn’t happen in isolation, and healing shouldn’t either,” said Dr. Smith. “TEIM invites us to map the full ecosystem of trauma, including what’s been inherited, distorted, suppressed, and ignored.”

Key features of the model include new concepts such as:

– Orbits of Harm

– Trauma Satellites

– Satellite Spirals

– Trauma Atmospheres

TEIM also tracks how trauma adapts, reappears, and mutates in response to cultural silence, systemic oppression, institutional betrayal, and social expectations.

Unlike traditional models focused on symptom relief alone, TEIM asks:

“What orbit is this symptom part of, and what systems or survival strategies are trying to keep it alive?”

With nearly 70% of adults in the U.S. experiencing at least one traumatic event in their lifetime, and with countless others living with undiagnosed, complex, and intergenerational trauma, TEIM arrives at a time of critical need.

“Trauma may be a trending word, but the global crisis it represents is real… and still deeply misunderstood,” said Dr. Smith. “We need trauma healing models that are as expansive, complex, and intersectional as the realities we face.”