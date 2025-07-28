Tamboran Appoints Board Chairman Dick Stoneburner as Interim CEO

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 — Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE: TBN, ASX: TBN):

Tamboran Resources Corporation Chairman, Dick Stoneburner, said:

“Tamboran remains committed to completing the tie-in of the five wells on the Shenandoah South 2 pad that are planned to deliver gas into the Sturt Plateau Compression Facility (SPCF) and feed into the 40 MMcf/d Gas Sales Agreement with the Northern Territory Government. We remain focused on unlocking the significant value that we believe the development of the Beetaloo Basin will realize for shareholders and the stakeholders of the Northern Territory.

“Since joining Tamboran as CEO in 2013, Mr. Riddle has overseen the Company’s transformation from early-stage natural gas exploration to the brink of commercial production. Under his leadership, Tamboran has pioneered integrated development strategies that combine recognized U.S. shale techniques with Australian operations, driving significant productivity and efficiency gains.

“Additionally, under Joel’s leadership, Tamboran successfully acquired and expanded its key assets and operations, resulting in the Company becoming the largest acreage holder and operator in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, with approximately 1.9 million net prospective acres.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank Joel for his dedicated service to Tamboran over the last 12 years and John for his valuable membership on our Board.”

Tamboran Resources Corporation Chair of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, Fred Barrett, commented:

“We are also pleased to welcome two deeply experienced executives, Scott and Phillip, to our Board of Directors. They each bring extensive leadership, operational, financial, capital raising, strategic partnering and risk management expertise to Tamboran.

“Their perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to prioritize strategic execution and operational innovation to capitalize on the enormous potential of the Beetaloo Basin. With the appointments of Scott and Phillip, the Board has meaningfully deepened its expertise in large-scale shale development.”

The complete cooperation agreement with Sheffield Holdings will be filed on a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Dick Stoneburner, the Chairman of Tamboran Resources Corporation.