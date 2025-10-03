Alive Wellness Clinics Hosts ‘The Glow Affair’ with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Delhi

New Delhi, October, 03 2025: Alive Wellness Clinics, India’s leading destination for integrative skincare and wellness, founded by Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, hosted The Glow Affair, an evening dedicated to skincare, beauty, and holistic wellbeing at its flagship clinic in Lajpat Nagar. The event brought together friends of the brand, wellness seekers, and skincare enthusiasts for an afternoon of discovery, conversation, and indulgence.

The gathering was made even more special with the presence of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Face of the Brand, who was warmly greeted by guests and shared her personal take on beauty and wellness. Attendees also had the chance to meet and engage with her directly, making the evening interactive and memorable.

Guests further explored a curated showcase of Alive’s signature offerings, from focus medi-facials and personalised therapies to simplified skincare education. Guests were also introduced to some of the clinic’s most sought-after complementary services, including Exosomes, Skin Boosters, Lymphatic Drainage, I-Lipo, Diamond Oxy, Microneedling, and more, offering them a first-hand experience of the science and care behind modern skin health.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, Chief Dermatologist and Founder of Alive Wellness Clinics, said, “The Glow Affair is about bringing people closer to the possibilities of modern skincare while keeping it approachable and enjoyable. At Alive, we believe that real results come from a thoughtful blend of expertise, innovation, and everyday wellness practices, and that’s what we wanted our guests to experience firsthand.”

The evening went beyond treatments, creating an engaging environment. Guests enjoyed one-on-one consultations, quick luxe services, artisanal bites and sips, and exclusive event offers, making The Glow Affair a true celebration of wellness inside and out.

With this initiative, Alive Wellness Clinics reaffirmed its vision of creating spaces where expertise, self-care, and everyday confidence come together in a refreshing and meaningful way.

About Alive Wellness Clinics

Established in 1997 by Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, Alive Wellness Clinics has become a trusted name in transformative skin, body and hair and wellness care in India. Believing that beauty goes beyond the surface, the clinics combine advanced dermatology, clean science, and holistic healing into a cohesive experience. From personalised consultations to cutting-edge therapies, Alive Wellness Clinics continues to set benchmarks where modern expertise meets mindful living.