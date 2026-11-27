HYDERABAD, India, Nov 27 — Hetero, a global, vertically integrated pharmaceutical manufacturer, today announced the commencement of phased shipments of generic injectable lenacapavir for HIV prevention to Africa, with a planned initial supply of 300,000 vials across Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe, placing Hetero among the first globally to launch a generic version of this breakthrough HIV prevention medicine.

Hetero expects to introduce its generic oral initiation tablets by January 2027, supporting the complete lenacapavir pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) regimen alongside the injectable formulation. In the interim, oral initiation tablets will continue to be supplied by Gilead, supporting the availability of the oral component required for PrEP initiation, subject to applicable country-level requirements.

Arriving in Africa a year after the original lenacapavir product’s introduction, Hetero’s generic supplies demonstrate the impact of Gilead Sciences’ voluntary licensing, coordinated investment and manufacturing readiness in accelerating affordable access to critical medicines.

Administered twice yearly, injectable lenacapavir is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an additional PrEP option and has been shown in clinical trials to be highly effective at reducing the risk of HIV acquisition. Access to affordable generic supply offers an opportunity to expand HIV prevention programmes and reach more people at risk of infection.

Championing the Cause of African and Global Health for three decades

Dr. Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director, Hetero Group of Companies, said:

“The launch of generic lenacapavir in Africa is a moment of immense pride for Hetero, as we prepare to mark 30 years of championing the cause of expanding access to critical, life-saving medicines across the continent. With lenacapavir, the next decade presents an extraordinary opportunity to avert new HIV infections on a scale that could reshape Africa’s public-health future.

“With an annual production capacity of 15 million vials of generic lenacapavir and the ability to expand further, we are ready to support wider access to HIV prevention across Africa.

“I extend my appreciation and congratulations to Gilead, the Gates Foundation, the Global Fund, African governments and other global health partners for their commitment and invaluable contributions to this milestone.”

Global Partnerships Accelerating Access

The launch follows Gilead Sciences’ non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with six generic manufacturers, enabling the manufacture and supply of generic lenacapavir across 120 eligible countries.

In September 2025, Hetero entered a partnership with the Gates Foundation, supported by upfront funding and volume guarantees, to accelerate the development, manufacturing and affordable supply of generic lenacapavir. The partnership provides for affordable supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to other generic manufacturers, helping strengthen the broader generic supply ecosystem.

The Global Fund is supporting accelerated access to generic lenacapavir through its Expert Review Panel (ERP) mechanism, which provides a pathway for eligible products to be procured on a time-limited basis while full regulatory approval or WHO prequalification processes continue.

Hetero’s generic injectable lenacapavir and oral initiation tablets have received an ERP recommendation, enabling eligible procurement through applicable Global Fund channels, subject to country-level regulatory and procurement requirements.

In Zimbabwe, Hetero’s generic lenacapavir is being procured through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), using Global Fund financing. UNDP serves as the Principal Recipient of the Global Fund-supported HIV programme in the country.

Across Africa, national governments, the Global Fund, PEPFAR and other global health partners are supporting country-led planning and introduction of new HIV prevention options. Their efforts, alongside early licensing, investment and manufacturing readiness, are helping accelerate the availability of affordable generic lenacapavir.

The Next Chapter: Built to Expand Access

Following these initial shipments, Hetero plans to supply generic lenacapavir to 10 additional African countries in early 2027. The company is also prepared to supply all other countries covered by its voluntary license as approvals from national drug regulatory authorities are obtained, subject to procurement arrangements and national introduction plans.

The milestone reinforces Hetero’s commitment to #HealthForAll and its purpose of Inspiring Human Belief in a Healthier World.